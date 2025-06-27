The US Gov Should Not be Paying BILLIONS of Dollars to FIFA

“The FIFA and the NFL want security by the U.S. government, they need to pay for it. - Rand Paul

Why can’t one of the biggest sports organizations on planet earth foot the bill for its own security?

American taxpayers do not deserve this.

The BBB sends $695 million of your tax dollars to FIFA—an organization that makes $6 billion a year and sits on $3 billion in reserves. How about they pay for their own security instead of robbing the American taxpayer?

No more taxpayer money for billionaires and their shiny toys.

Even Elon Musk said the price, “Sounds High.”

Unfortunately, in America, taxpayers often pay through the nose for the stadiums, franchises, and security of major sports leagues such as the NFL, NBA, and MLB.

Now we are even paying for international leagues.

Isn’t that a little bit ridiculous?

