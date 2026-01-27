They Deleted Texts, Blocked the Inquiry TWICE – Now EU MEPs Sue to Uncover the Pfizer Scandal

The EU rushed the purchase of more than €35 billion Pfizer-BioNTech mRNA vaccines in 2020–2021, the largest in history. If you think that’s a lot of money, you’re mistaken. With strong-willed Europeans going to bat for their people, there’s going to be hell to pay.

German Member of Parliament, Christine Anderson, recently stood before the world in Brussels and shook the European Parliament. Ursula von der Leyen contributed €35 billion to Pfizer mRNA contracts and she wants to know why. She also tried to hide her contribution.

Von der Leyen personally negotiated with Bourla, bypassing standard, lawful procedures.

Did she know all along what she was really doing with that big of a chunk of change?

Ursula Gertrud von der Leyen is a German politician, physician, and the first woman to serve as President of the European Commission since July 2019. She was re-elected to a second term in 2024, overseeing the EU’s executive branch, which enforces laws, manages budgets, and drives policies on trade, climate, and health for 450 million citizens across 27 member states.

Her background is in medicine and economics. She’s seemingly blending the World Health Organization (WHO) and World Economic Forum (WEF) models of using people for financial gain while slowly killing them. It’s been lucrative for them thus far.

For direct profits from the “pandemic” alone, not including additional windfalls that would be made due to cancer drugs, Alzheimer’s drugs, drugs for heart disease, etc.

Companies like Pfizer, BioNTech, Moderna, AstraZeneca, Johnson & Johnson, and others all had global sales peaks in 2021–2022 before boosters started to decline because word got out that their shots were killing people: A rough, if not modest, estimate is that they made between $180 and $200 billion.

A likely more accurate estimate is that they made at least $430 to $540 billion generated from COVID-19 vaccines and pandemic-related fallout, like delayed cancer screenings and boosting chronic disease treatments after pushing boosters on all of us.

To give you an idea of just how much money that is, it’s equivalent to a mid-sized country’s annual GDP – like the entire economy in Sweden, Belgium, or Thailand.

Year

Key Revenue Breakdown (USD Billion)

Total

2020

Development phase – about $1B with early trials/distribution

~$1B

2021

Pfizer/BioNTech: $37B (Comirnaty); Moderna: $18B; AstraZeneca: $2B; Others (J&J/Sinovac): $3B

~$60B

2022

Pfizer/BioNTech: $57B (incl. Paxlovid antiviral); Moderna: $19B; AstraZeneca: $3B; Others: $4B

~$83B

2023

Pfizer/BioNTech: $20B; Moderna: $7B; AstraZeneca: $1B; Others: $2B

~$30B

2024

Pfizer/BioNTech: $6B; Moderna: $1B; Others: $1B

~$8B

Anderson accused von der Leyen of deleting text messages with Pfizer’s CEO, Albert Bourla. She’s gathered enough signatures to force an investigation twice, and nothing has come of it. Anderson should have been able to see why von der Leyen was lining Pfizer’s pockets for a bioweapon after 180 MEPs asked for the same information along with her, but the Parliament’s Conference of Presidents met in secret sessions and blocked her and the other MEPs

Anderson says with passion while addressing her peers from Brussels:

“. . .As you know, in the election campaign for EU Parliament, I ran on the promise that I would deliver an inquiry committee into the unspeakable events around mRNA procurement contracts and how Ursula von der Leyen acted in it.

So, I tried to deliver on it. That is to say, we managed to get the required signatures for having such an inquiry committee twice. And both times it was just simply buried in some unelected body behind closed doors so that you, the citizens, would not find out who is actually for transparency, who’s actually for accountability of the Commission.”

Anderson isn’t giving up, though.

She, along with Marijke Ehlers from the Netherlands, and Charlie Weimers from Sweden are filing a complaint with the European Court so that there can be an open vote on whether or note there is an inquiry into this obvious usury of the people.

They Have a Good Chance Of Exposing the Truth With Public Support

On October 31, 2025, Anderson, Dutch MEP Marijke Ehlers (Patriots for Europe, Geert Wilders’ PVV), Swedish MEP Charlie Weimers (ECR), and others from ESN, Patriots, and ECR groups filed at the EU’s General Court.

They do have a chance of pushing through an inquiry since the blocking of it was a violation of EU law and procedural rights. MEPs can force a vote if they have enough signatures, and they had plenty. Parliament had until November 20, 2025 to request an expedited ruling, or the case could drag on for years. This is how they might get caught in a parliamentary circle jerk while the key players have time to destroy evidence.

Anderson says she’s met co-plaintiffs and lawyers to plan her next steps. She’s also vowing to stay the course.

Von der Leyen’s Commission could also be in jeopardy amid her second term and fuel the populist anger against “Big Pharma’s” ridiculous influence on world health. She’s as corrupt as the Biden’s and Fauci. She’s got to go down with that ship.