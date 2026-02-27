Fauci Always Knew the COVID Vaccines Were Dangerous

The COVID vaccine was always worse than the virus it promised to cure.

For most people, having COVID meant having a common cold…but none of that mattered to medical tyrants like Anthony Fauci.

Fauci, who landed magazine covers, celebrity status, and millions of dollars, was always in it for himself.

He lied about the need for face masks. He lied about the effectiveness of social distancing.

Then, he lied about the safety of COVID vaccines.

Years later, Americans who got jabbed still deal with the adverse side effects. Others aren’t here to experience these side effects...because the jabs killed them.

To this day, Fauci has NEVER faced a shred of legal accountability for what he’s done.

Thankfully, GOP Sen. Rand Paul is working to change that.

Paul Had Fauci’s Number From the Start

In 2026, Fauci continues to enjoy a cushy retirement, along with a presidential pardon from Joe Biden.

Nevertheless, Sen. Paul made clear that this lying, so called doctor won’t get away with his crimes.

Aside from giving bad advice on COVID, Fauci perjured himself before Congress. That’s a federal felony that carries years of prison time and thousands of dollars in fines.

With his lies, Fauci put every single American in danger.

As pointed out by Paul, the dishonest doctor refused to acknowledge that COVID vaccines carried a considerable risk of myocarditis for young people, especially boys.

It gets worse, though.

Fauci even insisted that Americans who already RECOVERED from COVID should be jabbed two and three times over.

With every injection, big pharma made millions.

Meanwhile, everyday patriots faced higher risks of irreversible medical harm.

[The rest of the post is for paid subscribers]