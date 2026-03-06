Cyber War on Science: Cancer Journal Under Attack After Confirming Turbo Cancer from mRNA Shots

Turbo Cancers confirmed in 333 people in 27 countries — but the deep state is taking action using cyber attacks to block your access to the information

This is outrageous.

A prestigious peer-reviewed cancer journal has finally published the evidence that confirms mRNA shots cause turbo cancers.

Then, BANG!

The entire website is hit with vicious cyber attacks. Servers are taken down. Readers are blocked off from accessing the information.

They can’t hide the truth anymore.

On January 3, 2026, an Oncotarget study was published which documented the findings of 69 peer-reviewed articles. These studies documented 333 cases of turbo cancer in 27 different countries where tumors were rapidly growing and becoming extremely aggressive just weeks after receiving the mRNA shot(s). The boosters increased the aggression of the cancer dramatically. Lymphoma accounted for 38% of the cases, while breast, lung, colon, pancreas and other types of cancer were also appearing in rapid succession (far too quickly) in many patients.

The Deep State reacted promptly.

The editors of the study immediately contacted the FBI regarding the hacking of the website as well as the blocking of readers from accessing the information. They are pointing to the usual suspects tied to smear campaigns on PubPeer. There was no error. The hacking was a purposeful act to prevent the information from getting out.

The scientific evidence within the study was shocking. The immune systems of the people being studied had been severely damaged. The body’s natural ability to detect and destroy tumor cells had been eliminated. The spike proteins from the mRNA shots were present in the cancerous tissues of the patients. The plasmid DNA in the mRNA shots contained SV40 promoters which allowed the plasmids to evade the body’s defenses due to the lipid nanoparticles used in the mRNA shots. The very things that regulators told us would NOT be a problem are exactly what are happening in the bodies of the people who received the mRNA shots.

The real-world numbers confirm this cold hard fact. Huge studies in South Korea on millions of people. Huge studies in Italy on hundreds of thousands of people. Even huge studies by the U.S. military on over one million troops showing significant increases in lymphoma occurring shortly after the COVID-19 vaccine mandate for healthy young men and women began.

If you are angry, fired up and ready to demand answers based on this type of raw, uncensored proof of the most egregious betrayal of medicine in modern history, then sign up today to become a paid subscriber so that you have access to every single explosive report, every single hidden connection, and every single piece of the puzzle that the Deep State keeps trying to erase – because what is coming next in this fight is going to be even worse.

Our own government mandated that our citizens receive experimental vaccines under the threat of losing their jobs, being expelled from schools, and having their careers destroyed.

This betrayal goes far beyond politics.

Families are now watching their loved ones battle cancers that appear out of thin air. The same politicians and pharmaceutical companies that profited from these vaccines are now either refusing to comment on this issue or are working directly to suppress the evidence.

The journal fought back. They successfully had the paper indexed properly on PubMed Central -- PMC12893478. It is still there. The attacks did not succeed in erasing history.

But the desperation of the Deep State is clear. If the data presents a serious challenge to the entire narrative, they do not debate the science. They attack the messenger. They attack the medium through which the message is conveyed. And they attack the truth itself.

This is no longer about public health. This is about power. Tyranny of big government wrapped in a white lab coat. Hypocrisy at the highest level of the elite class. A regulatory system that has been captured by the industries that it regulates, prioritizing profits over American lives.

America deserves transparency. America deserves accountability. America deserves an end to mandatory medical experimentation on a free people.

The signal from the turbo-cancer is deafening. The cover-up is beginning to fall apart. Americans are connecting the dots faster than ever.

We cannot afford to look away. Demand all of the data. Reject the lies. Stand up against the next “emergency” that will result in the next round of this nightmare on our children and grandchildren.