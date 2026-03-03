$$$ Pushing COVID Shots Made Doctors Millions

Imagine you’re a medical doctor during the COVID pandemic.

Now imagine that you suspect that ivermectin is a viable treatment based on clinical studies.

You also know that most vaccines for diseases take about 10 years to develop, and the COVID vaccine was developed in less than a year.

It would be reasonable for an objective doctor to put a patient on ivermectin and avoid the COVID vaccine until more information became available.

That’s not what happened.

The government pushed vaccine mandates. People were fired from their jobs if they didn’t take the jab.

Those who refused to take the shot were vilified by those who did.

It was like 1984 on steroids. Big Brother was watching, and so was your neighbor.

To make matters worse, doctors were paid to push the vaccine and punished if they opted for the ivermectin treatment.

To an objective observer, it appears that the COVID pandemic was used as a tool to make Big Pharma billions, give the government unprecedented power over the people, and make doctors rich.

If it stinks like a scam, it probably is.

If you were a doctor during the pandemic, what would you have done? Would you have opted for scientific objectivity or material gain?

The Good Doctor

Dr. Mary Talley Bowden is a board-certified medical practitioner and a member of the board of the Vaccine Safety Research Foundation.

Bowden could’ve gotten rich during the COVID panic if she pushed the vaccine. We’re talking millions of dollars, and her medical practice was relatively small.

“If I had vaccinated the 6000 patients I treated with Covid, I would have made $1.5 million,” Bowden posted on X.

“Instead, I spent $250,000+ in legal fees defending my license for prescribing ivermectin, “ she added.

Bowden was in the national spotlight for her opposition to COVID-19 vaccine mandates and her support for using ivermectin, an anti-parasite medication, to treat the virus.

She paid the price.

The Texas Medical Board voted to issue Bowden a public reprimand, and she had to pay a boatload of bucks in legal fees for prescribing ivermectin.

“I would do it all over again, without a doubt. I’m actually proud of myself for what I did,” Bowden said.

She’s one of the good ones.

Luckily, she’s not alone.

The Good Senator

Joe Rogan asked Sen. Rand Paul about Dr. Bowden on his podcast.

“Are you aware of Mary Talley Bowden?” Rogan asked. “She said that, in her small practice, if she had [Covid] vaccinated everyone, she would’ve [made] $1.5 million.”

“It’s insane,” Paul said. “And we have all these things preventing kickbacks to doctors except for vaccines.”

Paul’s response was telling. When he said, “except for vaccines,” he was pointing to the elephant in the room.

