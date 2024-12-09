COVID-19 Was A Bio-Weapon! Fauci DEMONIZED Those Who Questioned The Deep State.

Rand Paul Review’s Kurt Wallace interviewed podcast sensation Monica Perez about the Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic final report, released on Dec. 2.

A central topic of the interview focused on whether or not COVID was intentionally released as a bio-weapon and if the vaccines were used to spread the disease rather than retard it.

Check out Rand Paul Review’s latest Christmas Deal! 25% off. FOREVER!

Get 25% off forever

Though the 520-page report, titled “After Action Review of the COVID-19 Pandemic: The Lessons Learned and a Path Forward,” doesn’t directly delve into the intentionality of the COVID pandemic, it does show that the weaponized virus “most likely emerged from a laboratory in Wuhan, China.”

The conclusion that the virus was not natural and so necessarily came out of a lab was based on a synthesis of these five arguments:

The virus possesses a biological characteristic that is not found in nature. Data shows that all COVID-19 cases stem from a single introduction into humans. This runs contrary to previous pandemics where there were multiple spillover events. Wuhan is home to China’s foremost SARS research lab, which has a history of conducting gain-of-function research at inadequate biosafety levels. Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV) researchers were sick with a COVID-like virus in the fall of 2019, months before COVID-19 was discovered at the wet market. By nearly all measures of science, if there was evidence of a natural origin it would have already surfaced.

Unless the virus was injected into the human population by aliens from outer space, it came out of the Wuhan lab. Why? Because all the evidence points to that fact.

But we already knew that.

Here’s another fact: Dr. Fauci and crew made a concerted effort to demonize the lab leak theory as a “conspiracy theory”–though Fauci’s National Institutes of Health helped fund the experiments at Wuhan–opened the door to speculation concerning not only the origins but the intended purpose of the weaponized virus.

Perez, who has a talent for “pulling back the curtain” on propaganda, provides a reasonable theory that not only was COVID-19 intentionally let loose on the world but that the vaccines introduced in the thick of the pandemic were designed to spread the virus, not stop it.

Why on earth would anyone intentionally unleash a deadly virus on the world and then work to spread it? To cull the human herd. A virus would be a lot less trouble than a war to get rid of people. If the virus was engineered to target the weak and vulnerable, so much the better.

If that sounds like a Saturday late-night black-and-white science fiction movie rerun, you need to get up in the morning and start watching the news.

It is beyond doubt that Fauci and his minions did their best to run a misinformation campaign and suppress criticism about their handling of the pandemic. In one example, the Great Barrington Declaration–co-sponsored by President-elect Trump’s new NIH pick Dr. Jay Battacharya–was signed by scientists and medical doctors from around the world, including Nobel laureates. That didn't stop Fauci and his side-kick Francis Collins from trying to discredit the effort.

Did they do it because they were trying to cull the herd, cover their stupidity, or a combination thereof? Whatever the case, they did a lot of damage on a lot of levels to a lot of people–physical and psychological.

2025 is going to be a great year. Get 25% off Rand Paul Review for 2025 and beyond!

Get 25% off forever

Irreparable Damage?

The final report on COVID also makes clear that the NIH's response to the pandemic was “deficient, unreliable, and pose[d] a serious threat to both public health and national security.”

Here are just a few examples of the report’s findings:

SOCIAL DISTANCING : The “6 feet apart” social distancing recommendation—which shut down schools and small business across the country—was arbitrary and not based on science. During closed-door testimony, Dr. Fauci testified that the guidance, “sort of just appeared.”

MASK MANDATES : There was no conclusive evidence that masks effectively protected Americans from COVID-19. Public health officials flipped-flopped on the efficacy of masks without providing Americans scientific data—causing a massive uptick in public distrust.

LOCKDOWNS: Prolonged lockdowns caused immeasurable harm to not only the American economy, but also to the mental and physical health of Americans, with a particularly negative effect on younger citizens. Rather than prioritizing the protection of the most vulnerable populations, federal and state government policies forced millions of Americans to forgo crucial elements of a healthy and financially sound life.

There is no question that the government screwed the pooch when it came to dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic. Imposing random, unscientific rules to lock people down caused alcohol and drug abuse to skyrocket. We’re still dealing with this.

The pandemic also had devastating impacts on student learning. It will take years if not decades to recover.

A survey conducted by the Partnership for Public Service showed that America’s crisis of public trust in government continues to grow. The handling of the pandemic didn't help. Can the trust be regained or is the damage irreparable? Time will tell but things aren't looking good.

Was the pandemic intentional? There is some evidence to suggest it was. Bill Gates spilled the beans in a Ted Talk when he said, “If we do a really great job on new vaccines, healthcare, reproductive health services we could lower [the population] by 10 or 15 percent.”

Vaccines and abortions to cull the herd? Only godless men with enough power to play God would dream up such abominable ideas and then attempt to bring them to fruition. Did they do it? The jury’s still out and the verdict may never come.

Whatever the case, reason suggests–as Perez lays out in the interview–that the intentionality of the COVID-19 virus and the vaccines that appeared in its midst may have been intentional. It’s is a viable theory until proven otherwise.

Does It Matter?

Were Fauci and crew merely members of a deadly idiocracy or did they know what they were doing?

It may not matter. The pandemic proved Lord Acton’s pronouncement, “All power tends to corrupt, and absolute power corrupts absolutely.”

Governments–breaking your leg so they can give you a crutch or just plain incompetent–crave power. The pandemic is a testament to that fact.

Was the pandemic a black swan event engineered to hand over unimaginable power to the government in a Great Reset? At this point, it’s reasonable to believe so. Monica Perez makes a good case for it.

Did an incompetent government simply seize power given the opportunity provided by the pandemic? That’s a reasonable assumption as well.

Choose your poison. As long as the powers that be continue to hide and hold back information, reason is your best weapon. Use it.

Governments will seize as much power as they can. They’ll even engineer occasions to do so if they need to. So far, the Constitution has proven to be an effective deterrent against such power grabs, but it’s under constant attack.

The Constitution’s last line of defense isn’t the government. It’s We the People. That’s who it was written for. The People better keep that in mind or they’ll be herded like swine to the butcher’s block.

Be sure to check out the Monica Perez podcast here.

Listen: Monica Perez

Here’s a link to the report: COVID Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic

Get 25% off forever