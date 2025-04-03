Playback speed
RAND PAUL: The Founding Fathers “So Feared the Power of Taxation That They Gave It Only to Congress”

Rand Paul Review
Apr 03, 2025
Rand Paul today on blocking Trump's tariffs on imports from Canada: "Despite arguments to the contrary, Americans know tariffs are a tax they are going to have to pay."

The Founding Fathers “so feared the power of taxation that they gave it only to Congress.”

"I stand to speak against the tariffs. I stand to speak against the idea of skipping democracy, of skipping the constitutional republic, of rejecting our founding principles."

"Not because I have any animus towards the president. I do this because I love my country..."

"We should vote. This is a tax, plain and simple."

"Taxes should not be enacted by one person."

