Legalization: The Rational Answer to the Failed War on Drugs

Upgrade for more EXCLUSIVE interviews and articles from Rand Paul Review!
Can you imagine a conservative crowd in South Carolina cheering on the legalization of heroin? Ron Paul managed to evoke this response after referencing the failure of the war on drugs and presenting the logic of legalizing all drugs, even heroin.
"Oh Yeah, I need the government to …
Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Rand Paul Review to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.