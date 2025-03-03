Playback speed
Legalization: The Rational Answer to the Failed War on Drugs

EP18: Kurt Wallace invites Martha Bueno to discuss responsible drug legalization as a rational solution to the addiction crisis in America.
Kurt Wallace
and
Rand Paul Review
Mar 03, 2025
3
5
Can you imagine a conservative crowd in South Carolina cheering on the legalization of heroin? Ron Paul managed to evoke this response after referencing the failure of the war on drugs and presenting the logic of legalizing all drugs, even heroin.

"Oh Yeah, I need the government to …

