Was J6 an Insurrection? A Coup? That is the REAL Question.

Thomas Buckley, the former Mayor of Lake Elsinore, California, recently joined the Rand Paul Review to discuss January 6th. The conversation explored the differences between coups and insurrections.

Buckley insists January 6 was not a coup. Here’s why.

The Definition of Coup

A coup is a highly complicated, well-organized endeavor that takes extensive planning to execute with any modicum of success. January 6 wasn’t a coup as it was a comparatively simple and spontaneous event.

There wasn’t extensive planning or organization leading up to the storming of the Capitol. Rather, patriots concerned about the fate of their nation used social media as a tool for social assembly.

In contrast, coups are also defined by their in-depth intricacies. Coups often include code words, plenty of guns, and even control of the media. Coups must be perfectly executed to “kill the king” as Buckley stated during the podcast.

Above all, January 6 was not a coup as the legacy media remained firmly intact throughout the day and its aftermath. January 6 rioters didn’t have control of the media.

If the day were a legitimate coup, rebels would have stormed all media outlets but for Fox News, One America News Network (OAN) and other conservative media outlets. That didn’t happen.

January 6 was More of a Riot Than a Coup

Listen to Buckley and you’ll walk away convinced January 6th was not a coup but a riot. The next step beyond a riot is insurrection. January 6 was more of a disorganized riot than an insurrection as it ended in time for dinner.

As Buckley highlights in the podcast, January 6 protestors called Capitol-area buildings the day after the event, looking for personal belongings such as lost coats. Angry rioters made their voices heard at the epicenter of the beltway without killing a single politician. Therefore, January 6 was not a coup in the slightest.

There is an Ongoing Active Disinformation Campaign

Buckley’s conversation with Kurt Wallace makes it crystal clear that there is an ongoing disinformation campaign. That campaign is relatively easy and simple to dispel. The political left is portraying the events of January 6 as a coup simply because it is politically advantageous to do so.

Democrats have been ranting and raving about January 6 for years. The day served as the perfect slight on the political right, serving as a talking point that could be fleshed out all the way until the next election cycle.

The comical irony is that the left lost the ensuing presidential election to Donald Trump. Such is poetic justice in the aftermath of what amounts to a far left smear campaign.

The Left Worships Three-letter Agencies

Buckley pointed out that the Dems were once the harshest critics of the three-letter agencies. Rewind to the 90s and it was primarily the Democrats who portrayed the FBI and CIA as problematic.

In the years leading up to January 6 and the event’s aftermath, the Dems flipped.

The Democrats of yesteryear are now Republicans and vice versa. This flip-flopping is evidenced by Donald Trump, Elon Musk, and Tulsi Gabbard converting from Democrats to Republicans.

It is today’s Republicans who are fearful of power being concentrated in three-letter agencies.

The Theme? January 6 is Being Overblown

January 6th was much to do about nothing. Justifiably furious patriots protested at the Capitol to make their voices heard. Fights broke out, the Capitol’s walls were scaled, and politicians escaped unscathed.

No government buildings were burned down. January 6th was essentially a highly publicized spectacle that provided the political left with an opportunity to frame Republicans as violent.

The key takeaway from the January 6 discourse is that it would only be a coup if the rioters killed federal lawmakers. Members of Congress escaped the building through underground catacomb pathways designed for such emergencies.

No one is quite sure what would happen if Americans killed Congress members in an actual coup. Such a “mob rule” scenario would likely be quite chaotic, similar to the aftermath of the French Revolution.

The years that followed the French Revolution were characterized by famine, uncertainty, and violence. That’s a fate Americans should try to avoid through peaceful debate and democratic government.