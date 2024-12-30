EXCLUSIVE: "Q-Anon Shaman" Calls Out The REAL Radicals & The J6 HOAX

WATCH: The J6 Artifice Falls On Its FACE

When PSYOPs are the weapon of choice in the battle for the minds of American citizens, it becomes difficult to know who to believe. All sides in the conflict are guilty of attempting to shape reality in the people's minds. Truth is the first casualty in propaganda wars.

As counterintuitive as it might seem, the problem is primarily spiritual, as J6 Q-Anon Shaman Jacob Chansley points out in an interview with Kurt Wallace for the Rand Paul Review (see below).

When the truth is intentionally covered up by people in power, citizens grow paranoid, confused, and dejected. That’s what the liars in charge want. Doubt breeds malleability and when people are confused to the point of despair, they will accept the “truths” delivered to them by propagandists and their masters. Think of it as a psychic war.

PSYOP stands for psychological operation. It is defined as “military activities that involve trying to influence the enemy's beliefs and state of mind.” For the U.S. government–especially under the Biden administration–the enemy is patriotic Americans. The military forces fighting against them are Leftist government officials in collusion with mainstream media.

What happened at the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021, is ground zero for a Leftist PSYOP designed to convince mainstream Americans that Donald Trump and his MAGA base are the epitome of evil.

The poster child for the PSYOP was supposed to be Jacob Angeli Chansley–aka the Q-Anon Shaman–who entered the Capitol on J6 wearing a headdress complete with buffalo horns and coyote tails. His face was painted to resemble the American flag and he was shirtless sporting numerous tattoos.

Chansley stuck out of the crowd as a symbol of American freedom and independence. The Leftists noticed and decided to turn him into a symbol of hardcore right-wing terrorists bent on overthrowing the U.S. government and establishing Donald Trump as a dictator.

The Left despises individuality, so they painted Chansley as a lunatic character who stepped out of a graphic novel in an attempt to destroy his individualism.

Chansley, 34 at the time, was eventually sentenced to 41 months in federal prison for his role in the J6 riots. That’s over three years of hard time for what amounted to trespassing–peacefully and patriotically–to protest what he–and millions of others nationwide–saw as a rigged 2016 presidential election.

If the sentence seems a bit harsh for a guy who volunteered to help police inside the Capitol to keep the peace, it is. That’s the point: don't mess with the Leftist overlords or else. It doesn't matter who you are. Ask Jacob Chansley or Donald Trump. Mess with the Left and they are coming to get you.

Always on the lookout for a crisis to exploit, the Left–headed up at the time by the likes of Nancy Pelosi, Liz Cheney, and the rest of the sycophantic cabal–elected to sacrifice a young man’s future on the Altar of Unreality and put into play a grand PSYOP that would forever crush the MAGA movement.

Too bad for them that Chansley (let alone Trump) refused to die on the altar. What did not kill him only made him stronger.

The Chansley Interview

What unfolded in Chansley’s interview with the Rand Paul Review was a tale stranger than Franz Kafka’s 1925 novel The Trial. When reality reads more absurd than Kafka, something’s about to break.

