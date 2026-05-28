A CIA Whistleblower Just Testified That Fauci Overruled Their Scientists on COVID Origins. Rand Paul Has the Documents.

ICYMI: Fauci went to the CIA and overruled their own scientists. He commissioned papers in secret, then cited them as independent evidence. The people determining the origin were the same ones who funded the research. The cover-up is unraveling. More is coming.

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Rand Paul has been saying this for five years. This week a CIA whistleblower said it under oath.

The CIA’s own scientists concluded COVID came from the Wuhan lab. Anthony Fauci was brought in and overruled them. Then he secretly commissioned scientific papers designed to point toward a natural origin, papers he helped write, and then cited those same papers to intelligence committees as independent evidence.

The conflict of interest he was hiding the whole time: he approved the funding for the research in Wuhan. If the lab leak theory was proven true, he was potentially responsible for the pandemic.

So he buried it. At the CIA. In congressional testimony. In the scientific literature. For five years.

It gets worse. Peter Daszak and Ralph Baric, two of the most prominent scientists pushing the natural origin theory, were also paid CIA informants. They were being paid to give their opinion on where the virus came from. They were also the ones who did the research that may have caused it. Daszak was even sent to China as the supposedly objective WHO investigator into origins. He was investigating experiments he funded.

Paul’s response to the CIA blasting his hearing on X in real time while it was happening: “Oversight is the American people knowing what happened. They need to know that for five years there has been an organized cover-up.”

More whistleblowers are coming. Rand Paul’s committee has been through hundreds of emails and thousands of documents. He says new information is dropping every week.

This newsletter tracks every hearing, every document drop, and every moment Paul forces the truth into the open that the intelligence community would prefer stayed buried.

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They told us to follow the science. Turns out the science was following Fauci’s money.

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