Rand Paul Explains How the Left’s “Selective Outrage” Is a Double Standard in the Way They Treat Criminal Justice Issues

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If you’re outraged over the indictment of James Comey but were silent when Roger Stone was dragged out of bed for the same charges, you’re not for justice. You’re for partisan lawfare. We need one standard for all, not one for Republicans and another for Democrats. Thank you…

Where Were the Protests Back Then?” Comey Confronts Same Prosecution the Left Praised Before

A reflection of the problems plaguing “lawfare” in America - and the double standard of Democratic politicians

When did we stop treating former Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Director James Comey as a political enemy? Why do Democratic politicians only develop a sense of morality when their own guy becomes a victim of prosecution?

Former President Donald Trump supporters know exactly what I’m talking about. The same federal charges used to justify the pre-dawn raid on Roger Stone last year - lying to Congress, obstruction of justice - are now being leveled against Comey. However, when Stone was raided, the left was ecstatic. There was no public outcry or discussion regarding the egregious abuse of power displayed by Attorney General Merrick Garland’s Department of Justice (DOJ). Instead, the left cheered.

To understand just how hypocritical this behavior truly is, becoming a paid subscriber will allow you to follow the bread crumbs that legacy media always seems to bury.

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