8 Million People Crossed the Border. Democrats Voted Against Paying the People Who Stop It.

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Democrats threw 57 amendments at us today, every single one designed to defund ICE and block Trump’s border security. We rejected them all. Millions of people crossed illegally under Biden. That’s over. We’re funding border security.

This week on the Senate floor he said it plainly. Eight million people came across the border under Biden. It overwhelmed hospitals. It overwhelmed the welfare system. It cannot happen again.

Democrats on the committee refused to fund ICE. Not because of reforms. Not because of accountability concerns. Their own base demanded it and they folded. Paul noted that Tom Homan went to Minneapolis and the streets stayed quiet. The reforms worked. Democrats still would not come to the table.

So Paul helped push the funding through anyway. Eight to five. ICE gets paid. Border Patrol gets paid. The border stays controlled.

He was direct about Trump too. He has not agreed with everything the president has done. But controlling the border is the best thing to happen since Biden left office and he will say so on the record.

That is Rand Paul in a single vote. Principled enough to criticize his own side when warranted. Clear eyed enough to give credit where it is due. Independent enough that when he says something you know he means it.

This newsletter tracks every vote, every floor statement, and every moment where Paul says what nobody else in Washington will say out loud. Paid subscribers get the full picture.

48% off through May 31st because 48 might just be his number someday.

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Eight million people came across. He voted to make sure it never happens again.

Get 48% off for 1 year