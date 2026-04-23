We were told to “follow the science.” But with the COVID vaccine, where’s the real benefit, especially for infants?

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What evidence supports giving a shot to a 6-month-old? Former CDC Director Monarez allowed unelected bureaucrats to push this agenda without any accountability.

Rand Paul Calls for Real Data on Vaccine Safety for Young Children

A doctor and senator are in a room.

Which do you trust?

If you are interested in real science, not bureaucratic jargon, you trust the doctor.

When Dr. Rand Paul recently spoke at a U.S. Senate hearing, he was direct and forthright.

He agreed that restoring public trust in the nation’s public health system would require honest discussion about actual science.

Not slogan statements such as “all vaccines are safe” or “all vaccines are bad”.

Paul concentrated his focus on the COVID-19 vaccine given to very young children.

He asked: Does this vaccine stop children from spreading the COVID-19 virus?

The government-approved witness made her typical response, using phrases such as “reduced viral load.”

Paul pressed the issue, insisting her words mean that it doesn’t prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus. Even though vaccinated individuals are less likely to become infected with the virus, they may still pass the virus along to others.

Furthermore, this reduced effect weakens rapidly with time. By the point when Omicron became the dominant variant of COVID-19, the amount of reduction in transmission due to vaccination was roughly 16% (at best).

We’ve Been Betrayed by Big Government Again

Parents who had been forced to submit to mandates deserve more than generic promises.

Next came the tough questions.

Will the COVID-19 vaccine protect children aged 17 and below from being hospitalized due to complications caused by COVID-19?

“It can…” was the response.

The statistics regarding hospitalization rates for children under 18 years old are not conclusive. Additionally, there was an extremely low number of hospitalizations and deaths in children due to COVID-19. Roughly 76 million children are under 18 in America.

From 2020 and 2021 approximately 183 children died and fewer than a thousand were hospitalized due to COVID-19. Afterward, both numbers plummeted. Healthy children were never the major cause of the national emergency created by the media and politicians.

Nonetheless, there existed intense pressure to give a COVID-19 shot to even the youngest children.

The exchange intensified concerning child fatalities. Does it lower the mortality rate for children under 18 years old?

Once again, “It can.” No, it does not. There is no empirical evidence. These are statistics. We have reviewed them.

The Truth is Trickling Out

During internal discussions within the vaccine review committee on whether to approve vaccines for COVID-19, officials admitted that there was no clear proof that COVID-19 vaccines lowered the hospitalization or fatality rates for children aged 17 and under.

What did they shift to?

Antigen levels.

Since the shot creates antigen levels, they recommended it starting from six months of age.

Paul instantly recognized the problem: injecting a foreign protein into an individual every week and measuring their antigen level would prove absolutely nothing about real world benefit.

Basic immunological principles cannot justify routinely administering vaccinations to healthy infants who already had virtually zero chance of serious adverse outcome and which continued to decline dramatically.

The Jab was a Net Negative

Large population-based research demonstrates that myocarditis represents a significant risk in younger people. The jab causes myocarditis.

When you examine the age-based data, the signal becomes apparent.

Myocarditis occurred at rates ranging between six and ten per ten thousand in specific age groups. The measured risk of myocarditis far exceeds the nearly non-existent demonstrated benefit of COVID-19 vaccination in reducing hospitalization or death in most children.

There exists a much larger degree of disconnection between how these grossly disproportionate risk/benefit analyses destroyed public faith and split families beyond what most headlines acknowledge. Subscribers will receive a comprehensive view of the patterns that account for ongoing growth in distrust towards liberty-oriented Americans.