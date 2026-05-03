COVID vax does NOT slash kids' hospitalizations and deaths

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Claims that COVID vaccines slash kids’ hospitalizations and deaths? The data says otherwise; those numbers were practically zero before the shots. It’s time to ditch blind faith, demand real answers, and rethink government mandates putting kids at risk without clear benefits.

Finally, the mask is off.

When questioned sharply by Sen. Rand Paul, former CDC Acting Director, Dr. Susan Monarez admitted the obvious fact many had long suspected: the COVID vaccine will not prevent people from spreading the virus.

Lower viral loads may occur. However, any reduction in the transmission of the virus itself? No. What is more, the new Omicron era vaccines provide a benefit of little to none, at best 16% (if any).

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