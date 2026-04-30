Rand Paul Condemns Sycophantic Celebrations of Political Violence Following Charlie Kirk’s Murder

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RAND PAUL: “Spreading rhetoric that encourages political violence is a disservice to our country. Normalizing violence only fuels further division and unrest. While the Constitution protects free speech, we must draw a clear line against rhetoric that threatens the safety and fabric of our society.”

Charlie Kirk’s murder has left an icy chill over this nation.

A sniper killed a young father and relentless conservative voice right in the middle of a debate that he advocated for. Grief remains raw.

Within moments of Kirk’s murder, there were several parts of the web that celebrated the murder rather than expressing remorse. There were also direct calls for additional violence.

Rand Paul, a U.S. senator from Kentucky, spoke to the issue clearly and personally. He and his wife Kelly continue grieving Kirk. Paul knows firsthand what it feels like to be attacked for a political stance. Let us not forget, Paul was previously ambushed from behind while mowing his lawn. Six ribs were fractured. An area of his lung was removed.

Many have made light of the pain he suffered. Many have encouraged others to physically harm him.

At this point, we have crossed a line.

Paul explained it simply: online social media platforms should remove postings which advocate for or celebrate violence. In most workplaces, if someone expressed similar sentiments, that person would face consequences based upon contract provisions either concerning moral or conduct clauses.

Military personnel are governed by strict codes of conduct.

Schools enforce codes regarding certain types of speech.

Why must the digital public forum continue to serve as a lawless zone where violent threats thrive?

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