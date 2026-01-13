🚨ALERT: mRNA Booster Shots Cause MASSIVE Heart Damage

When COVID vaccines were publicly released, booster shots followed shortly thereafter.

These boosters were promised to provide even MORE protection against the virus…never mind that COVID is over 99% survivable for most people.

Let’s be clear about one thing: this was ALWAYS a scam.

COVID was blown out of proportion to manufacture fear.

Then, this fear was weaponized to get experimental vaccines into Americans’ arms. When adverse side effects emerged, we got gaslit and told to stop making up conspiracy theories.

Shameful.

But guess what…it gets MUCH WORSE.

Over the years, we’ve had more time to dig into COVID booster shots, many of which were tied into mRNA technology.

Now, it’s come to light just how damaging this technology really is to human beings.

A Literal Shot to the Heart

Nicolas Hulscher, an epidemiologist, recently drew attention to a peer reviewed study on deaths following COVID mRNA boosters.