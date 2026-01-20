Covid Vaccine Killed Two Teenagers Within Days Due To Myocarditis

Dr. Peter McCullough reviews autopsies for a living. What he found after looking more closely into two teenage boys’ autopsies is beyond alarming. Each healthy teenage boy took two Covid shots, and in just days after receiving them, they died in their own homes.

It’s time we look at what’s really in Covid mRNA Vaccines, and stop pretending that they were ever meant to stop the spread of Covid. These are biological weapons, and if you keep reading, you’ll understand exactly why.

A thorough autopsy revealed that they had myocarditis in their hearts. Why? mRNA spike proteins go straight to the human heart tissue when introduced via vaccine. Dr. McCullough is trying to educate the world, but the medical establishment, even beyond Big Pharma, seems willfully ignorant and refuses to accept the stark truth.

Spike Proteins in mRNA Vaccines: The Dark Truth

Spike proteins cause a rush of inflammatory cells in the body. Inflammatory cells and the support cells around the heart were targeted in these boys by the spike proteins and likely attacked their hearts so fast that there was no way to call 911 or receive CPR. There was a triggering of cardiac death due to myocarditis, which was caused by the vaccines. This is likely why we are seeing a slew of young, healthy athletes keel over when playing sports, after having taken Covid shots.

There are even papers proving that injecting mRNA Covid vaccine into mice causes myocarditis, followed by death.

A study released by the CDC also admitted that myocarditis events increased by 13,200% when people were vaccinated with mRNA Covid shots. And this study was conducted over just a year.

How a vaccine that can trigger heart failure in healthy, young, vital people is still on the market is unfathomable. Can you imagine the FDA approving something that increase your death risk by 100 let alone 13,200 percent?

Dr. Vinay Prasad, the director of the FDA appointed under Trump also admits that mRNA causes spike proteins to go crazy and to induce myocarditis.

mRNA vaccines need to be stopped, and fast. They should never be used, should be pulled from every shelf, and the company who made this poison need to be tried in a court of law, and spend years in jail for mass murdering the population.

They Knew!

What’s more, this isn’t some revelation. The companies that made these vaccines knew that spike proteins were deadly.

They patented spike proteins!

They were specifically engineered to attach to human cells. They used this “tech” in lab-created Covid so it would be more contagious.

Spike proteins are amyloidogenic. Amyloid tissues are clumps of misfolded proteins (spiek proteins) that then deposit themselves where they don’t belong in the body, causing serious damage.

They are sneaky in that they often mimic other diseases, complicating the recognition of the root cause and therefore and delaying a proper diagnosis.

Amyloidosis is a pathologic extracellular tissue deposition of fibrils.

Amyloid fibrils cause cardiac, renal, and systemic dysfunction.

This is also why we’re seeing turbo cancer go crazy. Covid engineered spike protein is linked to heart damage, brain hemorrhage, eroded blood vessels, blood clots, autoimmunity, and accelerated cancer.

Spike proteins destroy collagen in the body.

They go straight to the endothelium and attack.

Dr. McCullough says he’s never seen such a toxic protein in his life.

And he’s not the only one. Japan’s most senior oncologist, Professor Fukushima, continues to slam the mRNA genetic vaccines and spike proteins specifically for these reasons. The moment they put this crap in nanoparticles, it can enter the blood throughout the whole body.

A Japanese MP found spike proteins in a malignant lymphoma.

Once these cells are created, they keep creating themselves, forever. They integrate into your stem cells. These are the “master cells’ that develop into all the other cells in your body. If they are corrupted, you can imagine what happens to the rest of your genome.

Do you understand, now, that this is a true bioweapon?

They forced you to take a gene therapy to produce buckets of spike proteins to kill you.

This is why mRNA nanoparticle technology is so frightening. It’s a microparticle approach to mass genocide.