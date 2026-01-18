Rand Paul Tells the Truth About Fauci and More on the Joe Rogan Podcast

Sen Rand Paul is one of the few politicians to make it on the Joe Rogan podcast. Be sure to check out the rest on YouTube!

Rand Paul and Joe Rogan might seem like a bit of an odd pairing based on aesthetics yet they have plenty in common.

Both men are willing to take an unpopular stance in an unwavering commitment to the truth.

Paul and Rogan see eye-to-eye on the pandemic more than any other issue. The two share a common enemy in Dr. Anthony Fauci.

Paul’s appearance on the Joe Rogan Show highlighted Fauci’s incompetence and also shed light on other controversial topics.

No Topic Off Limits

Truth-tellers like Rogan and Fauci are willing to discuss anything. Instead of sidestepping divisive issues, the pair broached all of them head-on.

The best part?

There’s no spin or hidden agenda.

For example, when pressed why Fauci has not been held accountable, Paul pointed to the Department of Justice. The Kentucky Senator has done his part to bring Fauci to justice.

The onus is now on the nation’s system of justice to punish Fauci for his crimes against humanity.

Such was the discussion between Paul and Rogan. It’s the type of discourse you’ll never hear on national TV.

Give the podcast a listen and you’ll find Paul stated he sent multiple Fauci criminal referrals when Biden was in office. Biden’s Attorney General Merrick Garland failed to take action against the former National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases director.

Why is Paul being ignored?

It appears the Biden administration was in cahoots with Fauci to use the pandemic as a trial run in authoritarianism.

Paul Won’t Let Fauci Get Away With It

