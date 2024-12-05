Biden "PROVOKED" Russia. Will He Start WW3?

Get 50% off for 1 year

Biden and the left claim to be antiwar yet their in-office performance proves they are anything but…

Joe Biden is one month away from riding off into the sunset. He might set the world ablaze before leaving office.

Biden has lead the United States into a proxy war with Russia. The president recently rushed nearly a billion dollars worth of weapons to Ukraine.

Biden has also supplied Ukraine with long-range missiles, authorizing their use against Russia’s interior. Though Russia is moving its most valuable targets away from those missiles’ range, their use constitutes a significant escalation.

There’s a chance Russia’s despot, Vladimir Putin, will eventually respond with a nuclear strike on Ukraine.

Biden is Steering Us Toward World War III

As detailed in Scott Horton’s book, Provoked: How Washington Started the New Cold War with Russia and the Catastrophe in Ukraine, Biden is picking a fight with Russia.

The plot twist most Americans are unaware of is that our leadership has agitated Russia for decades. The Biden administration and the legacy media insist Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in 2022 was unprovoked.

Russian leaders insist the offensive is an attempt to reclaim land that it once owned and occupied. Moreover, NATO extended its alliance toward Russian territory, breaking a prior promise that it would not expand in Russia’s direction.

Horton and fair-minded individuals are intellectually honest enough to consider Putin’s motivation for waging war on Ukraine. The author’s book delves into our nation’s passive aggressiveness when pressuring the Russian Federation in the post-Soviet Union era.

The uncomfortable reality of the situation is that several U.S. presidents including Biden agitated Russia following the end of the Cold War. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is the end result of that agitation.

The expansion of NATO beyond its promised extent in Europe combined with economic “shock therapy” policy provoked Russia.

“No Russian leader could stand idly by in the face of steps toward NATO membership for Ukraine. That would be a hostile act toward Russia. We would do all in our power to prevent it.” – Vladimir Putin

Factor in the wars in Chechnya and the Balkans combined with Russiagate and there was a perfect storm.

Biden is now attempting to act as a metaphorical “port in the storm” to protect an increasingly vulnerable Ukraine.

Our Proxy War With Russia is Pointless

Though Ukraine is not a NATO member, it rests on fertile land that some call the breadbasket of Europe. Add in the fact that Ukraine’s land is rich with valuable metals and there is all the more reason for nations to battle over it. However, the war between Russia and Ukraine isn’t our fight.

Horton, Rand Paul, Donald Trump, and other justice-seekers are questioning why we’ve spent a single penny of taxpayer dollars on the war in Ukraine. Instead of remaining neutral, we’ve stepped into a central role in the war.

There is no guarantee Ukraine will return the favor in the form of wheat, minerals, or money after the war eventually ends. There is also a chance that Russia wins the war and steals the entirety of Ukraine’s resources for itself.

If such an outcome occurs, we will have spent billions of taxpayer dollars defending a nation that is not one of our 50 states nor a NATO member.

The Potential for US Isolation

Give Horton’s book a read and you’ll learn about how one president after another poked and prodded Russia into warfare. If the provocation continues and the United States refuses to back out of the war, it will be rendered the redheaded stepchild of international relations.

With each passing day, there is an increasingly greater chance that the United States will end up alienating much of the world. There is also a chance that the United States goes full isolationist after yet another mishap on the international stage.

Our role as the world’s policeman might soon be coming to an end. Horton, Paul, and Trump agree that now is the time to stop funding Ukraine.

If we don’t put America first, it will eventually be too late.

American Government Must Stop Spending

The worst possible scenario is continued funding for Ukraine and an expansion of the national debt to the point that paying its interest chews up tax revenue. Such an outcome would lead to a default on the debt, a reduced credit rating for the collective of the country, and potentially crippling austerity.

What would austerity in the United States look like? We might see a gutting of “entitlement” programs. Social Security, Medicare, Medicaid, student loans, and food stamps might all be eliminated.

We can avoid such an outcome through financial restraint. Moreover, it would be wise to force Ukraine to pay back the entirety of assistance lent to the nation.

It doesn’t matter if the recompense takes the form of wheat, rye, barley, precious minerals, or money. What matters is that the United States enjoys reciprocity with Ukraine and every other nation it lends assistance to.

Hope is on the Horizon

If you feel dismayed about the state of the world, don’t fret. Donald Trump is here to make it right. If all goes as planned, Trump will halt the Russia-Ukraine war’s escalatory spiral by brokering a peace deal.

“Biden was saying all the wrong things. When I listened to him speak, I said, this guy’s going to start a war. As you know, for years there was never even talk of Russia going into Ukraine. That would have never happened. Then all of a sudden, they attack. I said, ‘What’s going on here?’ But if you look at the rhetoric from Biden … he’s still saying it. This would have never happened if I were president.” – President-elect Donald Trump

Though a Trump-brokered ceasefire might annex some Ukraine land to Russia, it would end the bloodshed. Such a deal would also build momentum toward Ukraine eventually paying back the entirety of the financial assistance provided by the United States.



