Joe Biden: A Lifetime of Corruption. Is He a Traitor?

Over 181 sex crimes, 128 drug offenses, and 148 business offenses, but Hunter Biden will escape the ramifications of his actions with a corrupt DOJ and Joe Biden’s pardon, but there’s more. . .

Most people go to jail if they’re caught with crack cocaine. It’s five years in the slammer for this drug offense, but Hunter Biden has served zero hours in jail. Most people also spend multiple years in jail if they commit gun crimes. It’s a federal offense. Even though jurors found Biden guilty of lying to a federally licensed gun dealer, making false claims on a gun application that he wasn’t a drug user, and illegally holding guns for 11 days, he’s spent zero years in jail.

Every crime that Hunter Biden has committed in the last ten years has been pardoned by former president Biden. And there are more pardons to come, with the Department of Justice working to create a list of crimes for which Hunter Biden will escape, Scott free.

So far there are over 191 sex crimes, hundreds of drug offenses, and 148 business offenses, yet Hunter Biden is apparently above the law. Biden’s laptop exposed more than 450 state and federal violations of the law, but Biden’s new pardon will dismiss it all, including trials that have already found Hunter guilty.

Why is Joe Covering for Hunter?

Joe is covering Hunter through a full and unconditional pardon set to start January 1, 2024. Why? Is it just family protection? Is it to absolve his favorite son of his ill deeds? More than likely, Joe is covering his own hide. In 2014, the Deep State and the CIA took over Hunter’s biolab company in the Ukraine, Metabiota, which funded and researched COVID-19 viruses. Joe is running cover for Biden because the money trail and backroom bribes likely also lead to him.

Two months after Hunter’s company gave a $500,000 investment to Rosemont Seneca, the investment firm that financed the biolab Metabiota, they won a $23.9 million dollar contract from the Department of Defense. Who has to sign off on those contracts? Joe and those who pull Joe’s strings. You can review the contract right here. This is part of the entire Biden family’s pay-to-play scheme, and likely why so many of our taxpayer dollars went to Zelensky and Ukraine. More than $2.4 billion has gone to Ukraine under Biden-Harris.

Metabiota Worked with NIH, DoD, and EcoHealth Alliance in a Program Called Predict to Anticipate Corona Virus

There’s one for the Department of Government Efficiency to investigate, for starters, but the crimes Hunter is being absolved of are worrisome for many reasons. Primarily, Metabiota was part of the Deep State’s plan to bring Coronavirus to the people of the world so they’d be forced to take a deadly bioweapon in the form of vaccines contracted out to Pfizer and Moderna. It’s not just money laundering, cocaine use, and sex trafficking that Hunter is part of. He’s part of the murderous plan to eliminate millions of the population through vaccines, as elaborated upon by Bill Gates.

Isn’t it odd that the founder of Metabiota called his company’s work, “VIRUS HUNTERS”? His program colluded with Fauci and the NIH, the DoD, and EcoHealth Alliance as part of a team to predict Corona.

The Bidens knew exactly what they were investing in via Rosemont Seneca and Metabiota. They were part of the government's homicide against the world. There was nothing to predict. It was all premeditated.

As one article accurately states, Metabiota worked with government agencies, bilateral donors, banks, and the private sector to figure out how “probable” a pandemic is. It shouldn’t be determining public policy on virus control when it was helping to create the very problem that Pfizer and Moderna would be paid to “solve.”

Hunter’s Worst Crime

With Hunter’s rap sheet as long as Michael Phelp’s arm, it isn’t the sex, drug, and business pardons that are the most troubling. If Joe Biden’s pardon stays firm, then Hunter will get away with literal murder.

