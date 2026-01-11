Quiet Skies Program SPIED on J6 People for Years

Imagine tracking every single movement of your employer. You spy on your boss’s whereabouts, monitoring his activity, conversations, and more.

Where would that stalking lead?

Termination of employment.

Ironically, the United States government is tracking its employer, meaning the American people.

Tulsi Gabbard, other conservatives, and those who participated in the infamous January 6th protest have all been spied on by the Feds.

It’s Time for the American Public to Terminate Its Government

We, the employers of the federal government, are to take a page out of Donald Trump’s playbook and fire our swamp overlords. Trump is attempting to do just that by subverting the system from within.

Rand Paul has joined Tulsi Gabbard and Trump in the battle to eliminate government spying on its taxpaying citizens. Paul has taken aim at the Quiet Skies program that spied on those who protested the 2020 election on January 6th.

Paul took to X to release investigative files highlighting how the corrupt Biden administration used the federal government against its own people. The TSA, Department of Justice, and FBI were mobilized in unison to zero in on the January 6th protestors.

Moreover, the triumvirate of government corruption also targeted a harmless Catholic school teacher, Christine Crowder.

When the feds are spying on a patriotic American school instructor, it’s clear that something has gone terribly wrong in the beltway. Though a federal watch list might be justified for terrorists, it should be limited to those Muslim extremists.

Instead of adhering to such a limited scope, the federal government has expanded its watch list to include the likes of Crowder and Gabbard.

“Tulsi Gabbard was subjected to heightened surveillance after she was added to the Quiet Skies list following her public criticism of the current administration. In an equally concerning case, a Federal Air Marshal disclosed that his wife was labeled a “domestic terrorist” and subjected to Special Mission Coverage (SMC) after attending a political rally in Washington, D.C.” – Rand Paul

