Rand Paul Review

RAND PAUL: We could have balanced the budget in just 5 years. FIVE YEARS!

America Reborn
Dec 11, 2025

RAND PAUL: In 2018, by removing 2¢ from every dollar spent, we could have balanced the budget in five years. Now, as the national debt stands at over $37 trillion, we would have to cut about 6¢. It really is that simple.

Call your representatives and senators and tell them to support my Penny Plan!

