RAND PAUL: We could have balanced the budget in just 5 years. FIVE YEARS!

Gift a friend a subscription to Rand Paul Review this Christmas!
RAND PAUL: In 2018, by removing 2¢ from every dollar spent, we could have balanced the budget in five years. Now, as the national debt stands at over $37 trillion, we would have to cut about 6¢. It really is that simple.
Call your representatives and senators and tell them to support my Penny Plan!
Rand Paul Review is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.