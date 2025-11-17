Fauci's Illegal Pardon Was Approved in the DEAD OF NIGHT

Dr. Anthony Fauci’s pardon was approved at 10:30 p.m. by Biden’s White House Chief of Staff, Jeff Zients, using the president’s autopen signature. There was collusion, there was a conspiracy, and there was election interference

Rand Paul is still pursuing a prosecution of Anthony Fauci, but it won't be easy. Republicans must cancel the autopen pardons!

