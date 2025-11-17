Rand Paul Review

Transcript

Fauci's Illegal Pardon Was Approved in the DEAD OF NIGHT

Long after everyone else went home, Jeff Zient allegedly approved the "autopen pardon" of America's most notorious criminal, Anthony Fauci
America Reborn's avatar
America Reborn
Nov 17, 2025

Dr. Anthony Fauci’s pardon was approved at 10:30 p.m. by Biden’s White House Chief of Staff, Jeff Zients, using the president’s autopen signature.

There was collusion, there was a conspiracy, and there was election interference

Rand Paul is still pursuing a prosecution of Anthony Fauci, but it won't be easy. Republicans must cancel the autopen pardons!

