Rand Paul Review

Rand Paul Review

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00

Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of Rand Paul Review

Rand Paul Says China K*LLED the Man Who Created COVID

Rand Paul Reveals China’s Deepest, Darkest, Secret
America Reborn's avatar
America Reborn
Nov 23, 2025
∙ Paid

Only Rand Paul Review brings you this kind of insider information.

40% OFF for a limited time.

Get 40% off for 1 year

Communist China unleashed a plague on America - and the rest of the globe - through its COVID virus.

Contrary to what the swamp would have us believe, the lab leak theory was proven TRUE.

COVID did, in fact, come from gain of function research. Mad scientists played around with the virus, increased its contagion levels, and Americans paid the price.

Worse yet, this insanity was bankrolled by Dr. Anthony Fauci, the NIH, and the United States government.

The swamp worked MIGHTILY to cover this all up.

They didn’t want the truth to be revealed.

Yet thanks to brave freedom fighters like Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul, the facts about COVID have been made public.

Now, the Republican lawmaker is dropping NEW bombshells that EVERY patriot should know about.

The Man Behind It All Was Murdered

Get 40% off for 1 year

Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial

Subscribe to Rand Paul Review to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.

© 2025 Rand Paul Review
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture