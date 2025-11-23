Rand Paul Says China K*LLED the Man Who Created COVID

Only Rand Paul Review brings you this kind of insider information. 40% OFF for a limited time.

Communist China unleashed a plague on America - and the rest of the globe - through its COVID virus.

Contrary to what the swamp would have us believe, the lab leak theory was proven TRUE.

COVID did, in fact, come from gain of function research. Mad scientists played around with the virus, increased its contagion levels, and Americans paid the price.

Worse yet, this insanity was bankrolled by Dr. Anthony Fauci, the NIH, and the United States government.

The swamp worked MIGHTILY to cover this all up.

They didn’t want the truth to be revealed.

Yet thanks to brave freedom fighters like Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul, the facts about COVID have been made public.

Now, the Republican lawmaker is dropping NEW bombshells that EVERY patriot should know about.

The Man Behind It All Was Murdered

