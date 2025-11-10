The Government Should Not Be Snooping on Americans

Senator Rand Paul is unequivocally right. The government shouldn’t be spying on Americans. It’s an abuse of power that’s protected by our Constitutional rights. Privacy is outlined clearly for Americans. It is protected by the Fourth Amendment. From the FBI to the Patriot Act, we’ve had enough.

The 4th Amendment specifically states that we have. . .”The right to be secure in their persons, houses, papers, and effects, against unreasonable searches and seizures, shall not be violated, and no Warrants shall issue, but upon probable cause...”. This amendment is a foundational quote for privacy, as it establishes a right against unwarranted government intrusion, even though most of it is talking about warrants and snooping on us in our homes.

Yet, the government often ignores the 4th amendment. They claim national security to abuse it. They say it’s for our safety. But at what cost?

Senator Paul spoke up for Americans on “The Benny Show.”

How FISA is Misused

The government has broad surveillance powers. They use tools like the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA). FISA allows them to collect data. They can spy on communications. This includes emails, phone calls, and more. But here’s the problem. They often target Americans. They do this without warrants. This violates the Fourth Amendment. It’s not hard to see, and people like Edward Snowden made it abundantly clear that we’re being spied on with programs like PRISM. Our own National Security Agency (NSA) paid millions of taxpayer dollars to make sure a private company could spy on Americans without impunity.

And Paul points out another key issue. The FISA database is huge. It’s filled with information. Law enforcement can access it easily. They don’t need probable cause. They just need a hunch. This is beyond dangerous. It leads to fishing expeditions. Innocent people get caught up. Our privacy is invaded. This is not what the Founding Fathers of the United States of America intended for its citizens.

Who is Really a Domestic Terrorist?

What’s more, they’ve even called people who stood up to tyranny on Jan 6, domestic terrorists. They’ve called people who called out COVID domestic terrorists. All they have to do is label you one, and all your privacy rights disappear.

The government argues it’s necessary. They say it’s to catch terrorists. They claim it’s for national defense. But Paul disagrees. He says you can spy on foreigners. That’s different. There’s no constitutional protection for them.

But Americans have rights.

These rights must be respected.

The government should get warrants. They need to present evidence. Judges should decide. This is how it’s supposed to work.

Spying on Americans Isn’t Right: Abuse of Power

Paul is not alone in this fight to protect our 4th Amendment Rights. Others agree. The Patriot Act is a prime example. It expanded surveillance powers. It was passed after 9/11, but then abused again and again to snoop on Americans’ private lives. One could argue that 9/11 was carried out, at least in part, to give the government more control over its people. They people THEY should serve.

As The LastRefuge on X points out, TSA was created to follow our whereabouts, the FBI can surveil at will, with no warrant, and other agencies within the government can threaten citizens with jail or worse since 2016 and the Patriot Act. Our voices are not meant to be heard, but to be observed so that we can be controlled like animals in a cage.

Privacy is not just a legal issue. It’s a moral one. Americans deserve trust. They deserve respect. The government works for us, not the other way around. When the government spies on its own citizens, we’re inches away from becoming an Orwellian dystopia, and we’re already 80% there. This is not a free society. It’s a surveillance state.

Paul’s message is simple. Protect civil liberties. Don’t sacrifice them for security. Both can coexist. You can fight terrorism without spying on citizens. It’s about balance and ethics.

The government shouldn’t be snooping on Americans. Privacy matters, and it’s a Constitutional right. Even the Patriot Act should be repealed. The government must respect our privacy. It’s not just a suggestion. It’s a requirement. It’s what makes America great.