PAUL on MAMDANI: NYC Voters 'Should Have Visited Venezuela First'

In the wake of New York City electing an avowed socialist mayor, Sen. Rand Paul was asked his thoughts on the election results.
Newsmax Ed Henry said to Paul on Wednesday, “You know, Zohran Mamdani, after his victory, one of the many things he said was, basically, ‘There is no problem too large for government to solve and no matter too small for government to care about.”
“I imagine as a libertarian you have some thoughts on that,” Henry asked.
Paul replied, “I think the people of New York should have visited Venezuela first.”
Life in Venezeula
The senator ran down a short list of how badly socialism has damaged that country.
“When they make everything free, guess what? There’s not much to eat,” Paul noted. “The average person in Venezuela lost thirty pounds last year, not purposely. Gangs in Venezuela guard the dumpsters outside of restaurants to look for food. It’s known for them to kill pets and rodents to eat.”
“Socialism doesn’t work.”
