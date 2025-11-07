Rand Paul Review

Rand Paul Review

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00

Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of Rand Paul Review

PAUL on MAMDANI: NYC Voters 'Should Have Visited Venezuela First'

Even though it's failed everywhere it's been tried, the Big Apple's new mayor thinks this time socialism will work. #51
Jack Hunter's avatar
America Reborn's avatar
Jack Hunter
and
America Reborn
Nov 07, 2025
∙ Paid

In the wake of New York City electing an avowed socialist mayor, Sen. Rand Paul was asked his thoughts on the election results.

Newsmax Ed Henry said to Paul on Wednesday, “You know, Zohran Mamdani, after his victory, one of the many things he said was, basically, ‘There is no problem too large for government to solve and no matter too small for government to care about.”

“I imagine as a libertarian you have some thoughts on that,” Henry asked.

Paul replied, “I think the people of New York should have visited Venezuela first.”

Rand Paul Review is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

Life in Venezeula

The senator ran down a short list of how badly socialism has damaged that country.

“When they make everything free, guess what? There’s not much to eat,” Paul noted. “The average person in Venezuela lost thirty pounds last year, not purposely. Gangs in Venezuela guard the dumpsters outside of restaurants to look for food. It’s known for them to kill pets and rodents to eat.”

“Socialism doesn’t work.”

Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial

Subscribe to Rand Paul Review to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.

© 2025 Rand Paul Review
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture