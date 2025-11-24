Rand Paul Review

Fauci has been deleting the evidence of his crimes for years

America Reborn
Nov 24, 2025

Newly released emails show Anthony Fauci told colleagues to “delete this e-mail after you read it”—all the way back in February 2020. Now the truth is out, and Fauci finally has to answer to Congress.

Fauci scrambled to erase his tracks on risky gain-of-function experiments, peddling a convenient narrative about COVID’s origins. While the media bought the animal transmission story, the truth was buried to protect power.

Thanks for having me, ClaytonMorris, on TheRedactedInc.

With Congress finally addressing the fake “autopen pardons” we could finally see results here.

