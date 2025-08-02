The Secrecy at the FED Needs to End

The Fed has been cloaked in secrecy for years, but my Federal Reserve Transparency Act would mandate a full audit of this powerful organization. — Senator Rand Paul

“No institution holds more power over the future of the American economy and the value of our savings than the Federal Reserve,” said Dr. Paul. “It’s long past time for Congress to stop shirking its duty and hold the Federal Reserve accountable.”

“It is Congress’ duty to hold the Fed accountable,” said Senator Marsha Blackburn (R-TN). “For too long, the Federal Reserve has operated behind closed doors while making decisions that impact the American economy. Throughout my service in Congress, I have worked to audit the Fed, and this legislation is necessary to shine a light on the Fed’s operations and provide transparency to Congress and American taxpayers.”

“Idahoans deserve to know what the Federal Reserve is doing to our nation’s economy,” said Senator Jim Risch (R-ID). “Congress must hold the Fed accountable and pull back the curtain on the actions of this unelected Washington establishment.”

“I support this effort to provide more transparency to the American people and more insight into how the Federal Reserve operates. This bill is a common-sense step towards good government,” said Senator Todd Young (R-IN).