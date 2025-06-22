Rand Paul Review

Rand Paul Review

The Chapter of COVID-Era Authoritarianism is Closed.

Parents were silenced. Children suffered. Fauci misled an entire nation.
Rand Paul Review
Jun 22, 2025
I spoke at Heritage today (6/17) to deliver a clear message: The chapter of COVID-era authoritarianism is closed.

Parents were silenced. Children suffered. Fauci misled an entire nation.

We can’t undo the damage, but we can ensure it never happens again.

