I spoke at Heritage today (6/17) to deliver a clear message: The chapter of COVID-era authoritarianism is closed.
Parents were silenced. Children suffered. Fauci misled an entire nation.
We can’t undo the damage, but we can ensure it never happens again.
The Chapter of COVID-Era Authoritarianism is Closed.
Parents were silenced. Children suffered. Fauci misled an entire nation.
Jun 22, 2025
