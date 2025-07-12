Four Men Have Officially Pleaded GUILTY to a $550 MILLION USAID Fraud Scheme

Get 62% off for 1 year

UPDATE: Marco Rubio declares USAID officially DEAD.

The “horseshoe” theory of political science rings truer by the day.

The far left desires excessive state authority even if it leads to corruption.

The far right is amenable to borderline anarchy including free markets that have the potential to be exploitative.

The two poles of the political spectrum sometimes overlap so much so that they resemble one another.

The overlap of extremes leads to the same ending: a small group of evil people tyrannizing the majority.

Horseshoe Theory in Practice

The far left insinuates the removal of government would lead to pseudo-slavery and lawlessness. The left’s fear is that a small group of elites will subjugate and exploit those around them without a utilitarian-minded referee.

The irony is that leftists did exactly that when hijacking the federal government. As an example, a small cabal of scammers misspent American tax dollars for personal gain.

In effect, those hucksters essentially convinced Americans to be quasi-slaves to fund theft and corruption.

Sounds a lot like the economic exploitation leftists insist will occur if the far right is in power, doesn’t it?

The sad truth no American taxpayer wants to hear is that their earnings were used to fund a corrupt USAID.

The bribery scandal culminated in four men pleading guilty.

It’s Rand Paul and Doge Vs. The Dems

If there is a silver lining, it is that the four men found guilty of the fraud were caught. However, it might be the tip of the corruption iceberg.

If DOGE is allowed to continue sleuthing, it might find hundreds of millions or even billions more of taxpayer dollars were stolen.

"The Democrats were invited to bring a witness-- they chose not to. Maybe because USAID’s spending is so embarrassing." – Rand Paul at USAID hearing

In response, leftists argue that waste is inherent to all organizations, whether private or public. Leftists also argue the fraud is a net positive as most taxes are paid by the rich.

As long as the fraudsters find a way to spend the money, it will trickle down. That’s some truly twisted leftist warped logic and wishful thinking.

In this respect, the left is misguided. The bulk of the money was not spent by the scammers.

Even if the money were spent, it is still egregiously unethical.

“We owe it to America’s small businesses to get this right.” - SBA Administrator Kelly Loeffler.

The bottom line is every American who works pays taxes.

Though most Americans’ contributions to Uncle Sam aren’t as sizable of those in the top 1% of earners, their taxes should be well-protected.

Rand Paul is America’s Watchdog

It is impossible to spend every penny of tax dollars with complete prudence. Some public officials are overpaid. Many public programs are unnecessary. These are uncomfortable truths.

The quest to fight government misspending requires watchdogs like Rand Paul.

If you are like most Americans, you don’t want to spend your free time supervising government. You’d rather work hard and keep most or even all of your earnings.

Rand Paul feels the same way. That’s why he is fighting to permanently end all wasteful spending. That misspending includes foreign aid that should have never been doled out to start with.

“This is exactly why I fight to end wasteful foreign aid. Your tax dollars shouldn’t fund corruption.” – Rand Paul

The USAID saga is symbolic of American government’s “black hole” spending in which tax dollars vanish out of sight.

Paul and the SBA are Taking Action

The USAID bribery scandal might be the canary in the coal mine. Chances are there is significantly more fraud throughout the entirety of the federal government.

Paul’s push for justice is taking the form of a Small Business Administration (SBA) comprehensive audit of government. The SBA will focus on government contracting officers who’ve used their authority to award grants.

Those grants were awarded using the agency’s business development program across the past two decades.

"USAID fraud is a damning reflection of systemic failures in oversight and accountability. The USAID fraud was not an isolated incident." - SBA Administrator Kelly Loeffler

Though Paul and Loeffler are the bearers of bad news concerning government misspending, they are also representative of hope.

Thanks to these government watchdogs, DOGE will continue to dismantle fraudulent agencies that waste taxpayer dollars.