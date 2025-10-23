Rand Paul Review

Rand Paul Review

War Should ALWAYS be Declared First

It’s time to return to our nation’s tradition of voting on war before engaging in it
Oct 23, 2025
It’s seems as though we’ve forgotten the fact that the Constitution requires a vote for war. Rand Paul is one of the few members of Congress highlighting this inconsistency.

Instead of leaning on Congress for a vote, we’ve empowered presidents to declare war autonomously. That’s a hallmark of dictatorships and dysfunction.

America is supposed to be a democracy, meaning majority rules.

If we aren’t careful, our nation will gradually spiral out of control, becoming a quasi-democracy or even border on the extremes of the political spectrum.

Rand Paul is Putting America on the Right Path

