War Should ALWAYS be Declared First

It’s seems as though we’ve forgotten the fact that the Constitution requires a vote for war. Rand Paul is one of the few members of Congress highlighting this inconsistency.
Instead of leaning on Congress for a vote, we’ve empowered presidents to declare war autonomously. That’s a hallmark of dictatorships and dysfunction.
America is supposed to be a democracy, meaning majority rules.
If we aren’t careful, our nation will gradually spiral out of control, becoming a quasi-democracy or even border on the extremes of the political spectrum.
Rand Paul is Putting America on the Right Path
