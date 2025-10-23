War Should ALWAYS be Declared First

Celebrate Rand and Kelly Paul's 35th anniversary with 35% off!

It’s seems as though we’ve forgotten the fact that the Constitution requires a vote for war. Rand Paul is one of the few members of Congress highlighting this inconsistency.

Instead of leaning on Congress for a vote, we’ve empowered presidents to declare war autonomously. That’s a hallmark of dictatorships and dysfunction.

America is supposed to be a democracy, meaning majority rules.

If we aren’t careful, our nation will gradually spiral out of control, becoming a quasi-democracy or even border on the extremes of the political spectrum.

Rand Paul is Putting America on the Right Path

