2021 Fauci Texts Reveal Concern COVID Vaccine Could Be 'Associated with Miscarriage'

This week Republican Senators Rand Paul and Ron Johnson released over 34,000 text messages sent and received by Dr. Anthony Fauci in 2021 concerning how safe the COVID-19 vaccine was for pregnant women.

During that period, Fauci said publicly of the vaccine, “There’s no indication whatsoever that there’s any increase of any adverse issues in pregnant women.”

He said there’s “no increased risk” of miscarriage.

A reminder:

Private Fauci: COVID Vaccine ‘Theoretically Could Be Associated with Miscarriage in the 1st Trimester’

Sen. Ron Johnson highlighted one of the Fauci texts that said the opposite of what he and his team were saying publicly.

Fauci wrote in a text message on January 25, 2021, “I asked around a bit more and another issue came up that you need to be aware of.”

He was messaging then-Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky and Surgeon General Vivek Murthy.

“Since many people have significant cytokines storm and fever after the 2nd dose, this theoretically could be associated with miscarriage in the 1st trimester,” Fauci added.

Walensky responded regarding the first trimester issues, saying that the concerns Fauci raised were “definitely a good point, (especially) after dose two.”

This is not a smoking gun. It is evidence that the health experts most directly involved in the COVID pandemic protocols and information had worried behind the scenes about the possibility of grave damage done to pregnant mothers and their unborn children while telling the public that there were no real concerns.

AKA lying.

Sen. Paul shared a video montage based on this Fauci text exchange contrasting it with the doctor’s public statements.

“Once again, we expose Fauci’s dishonesty,” Paul wrote.

Public Fauci vs. Private Fauci

Fauci pandemic interviews from Sen. Paul video montage (emphasis added):

“There’s always a risk of a spontaneous miscarriage. There’s always a situation. There’s always situations when women get illness that could be preeclampsia, things like that. However, when you look at the unvaccinated versus the vaccinated, There is absolutely no increased risk of that. It’s very, very clear that it is safe in pregnant women.”

“Right now, we don’t see any red flag signals among those thousands of people who have gotten vaccinated while pregnant.”

“Approximately 20,000 pregnant women have been vaccinated with no red flags.”

“When you look at the tens and tens of thousands of pregnant women who have gotten vaccinated, there’s no safety signal of concern at all.”

“If a pregnant woman gets infected and gets COVID-19, there are serious consequences for the pregnant woman herself, for the pregnancy, and for the fetus. There’s no indication whatsoever that there’s any increase of any adverse issues in a pregnant woman who was vaccinated compared to a pregnant woman who wasn’t vaccinated.”

HOST: If you can explain to concerned moms-and-dads to be, and as a father yourself, why you are so confident that the vaccine is safe and effective to get when you’re pregnant, and why should moms not worry so much? FAUCI: “The overwhelming balance of risk benefit is in favor of pregnant women getting vaccinated against COVID-19.”

Civil liberties attorney Jenine Younes laid out well how Team Fauci could have been transparent about their concerns while also recommending vaccinations.

Instead of just keeping the public - including pregnant women - in the dark.

Only 3 Contacts in Fauci’s Phone

An issue that Sen. Johnson noted this week is that of the over 34,000 Fauci text messages…

Only three contacts were listed in his phone.

JUST 3. Do you have more than just three contacts in your phone? Doesn’t everyone?

Likely meaning that the other contacts were deleted.

It’s a valid question.

Mind you, this is just one “major red flag” about the pandemic communications and dealings of Fauci and his team among these thousands of text messages.

Don’t be surprised if there are more.

DO be surprised if the mainstream media covers any of this.

In the meantime, regarding Anthony Fauci…

Expect Rand Paul and a select few others to continue doing the investigatory work so man “journalists” won’t.