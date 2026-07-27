Never Forget When Rand Paul Had Fauci Literally Shaking

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Rand Paul leans forward and tells Anthony Fauci directly. What we are alleging is that gain of function research was going on in that lab and NIH funded it. That is not away from it. It meets your own definition. And you are obfuscating the truth.

Fauci snaps back. I am not obfuscating the truth.

Paul cuts him off. You are the one obfuscating the truth.

That exchange happened in a United States Senate hearing room in front of the cameras and the American people. Fauci was visibly rattled. The man who had spent two years telling the country he represented science itself, who said questioning him was questioning science, who dismissed every concern about the Wuhan lab as dangerous conspiracy theory, could not hold it together when one senator pushed back with specific evidence.

He was not calm. He was not confident. He was shaking.

Now we know why.

The declassified documents Tulsi Gabbard released on her final day as Director of National Intelligence confirmed everything Paul was saying in that hearing room. NIH funded dangerous gain of function research at the Wuhan Institute of Virology. Fauci knew the CIA’s own scientists concluded the virus came from the lab. He steered the agency toward natural origin scientists instead. A CIA commission voted six to one for lab leak and he got the conclusion changed. He knew in January 2020 the wet market was not the source.

He was shaking because he knew Paul was right.

On July 29th Paul subpoenas Fauci to testify under oath again. This time with five years of declassified evidence on the table and a DOJ referral already filed.

The shaking was just the preview. July 29th is the main event.

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