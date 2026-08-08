Fauci Now in Contempt of Congress. Will DOJ Prosecute?

For years, Sen. Rand Paul and his office have done the investigatory work that the mainstream press simply wouldn’t - to thoroughly examine the available evidence to determine if the man most responsible for deciding COVID protocol during the global pandemic was in any way responsible for the creation of the virus and the outbreak, responsible for covering it up including his complicity, and also promoting false information that in hindsight might have been detrimental to millions.

In 2021, Sen. Paul asked Fauci if his National Institutes of Health had ever funded gain-of-function research. Fauci denied. Paul gave him a chance to retract that statement, noting that lying to Congress was a crime. Fauci maintained that he was not lying.

He even got aggressive.

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Earlier this month, after Paul had amassed even more evidence, Fauci was subpoenaed before the Senate committee where he was asked similar questions. He plead the 5th Amendment 111 times.

Why would he refuse to answer when President Joe Biden had already issued him a blanket pardon for any and all potential crimes?

That was the basis of the contempt charge.

Fauci in Contempt of Congress

On Thursday, the Senate Homeland Security Committee found Fauci in Contempt of Congress by an 8-5 vote along party lines.

Committee Chairman Paul said, “Holding a witness in contempt is a serious thing, and it should be rare. But the contempt power exists for precisely this circumstance.”

Will the Justice Department Now Prosecute Fauci?

After Thursday’s contempt vote, Paul senior adviser Doug Stafford gave a summary of what the next steps should be for Fauci.

That would be President Donald Trump’s Department of Justice.

Which received the letters to prosecute right after the vote on Thursday.

Some reports before the vote indicated a hesitancy by the Trump White House to pursue Fauci, even that he “respects” Biden’s pardon of him, but when asked by a reporter on Thursday, the president said that he might be inclined to prosecute him.

Trump began by noting what he saw as the unfair prosecutions of his former team members Peter Navarro and Steve Bannon by President Joe Biden’s Department of Justice.

A reporter asked the president, “Do you think the DOJ should prosecute Dr. Fauci?”

Trump replied, “Well, you know, they prosecuted Peter Navarro and they prosecuted Steve Bannon, two very decent people, over something that essentially was never prosecuted before.”

Navarro and Bannon were sentenced for failing to comply with congressional subpoenas for questioning over the January 6, 2021 Capitol Hill riots.

Trump on Prosecuting: ‘Maybe’

Trump continued, “And they’re sort of telltale signs of similarity. And they went to jail for a number of months. over something that they — I saw one of the analysts said they used to laugh at it in the Justice Department when something like that was referred. But (former U.S. Attorney General) Merrick Garland prosecuted two very decent people and sent them to jail.”

“I wasn’t present,” the president said. “I would have given him a pardon in two seconds. But I wasn’t — it was after I left. They waited until after I left, and then they prosecuted these two people. And they ought to be ashamed of themselves.”

Regarding prosecuting Fauci, Trump said, “So when you see that happen, you sort of say, maybe he should.”

“What he did is far more serious than a lot of crimes, frankly,” the president added. “But they prosecuted two people where nothing like that has ever taken place before.”

Fauci 2021: ‘Senator Paul, I Have Never Lied Before the Congress’

It is worth remembering that five years ago Fauci fervently insisted he did not lie and would never lie to Congress.

FAUCI: “If anybody is lying here, Senator, it is you.”

PAUL: “Dr. Fauci, knowing that it is a crime to lie to Congress, do you wish to retract your statement of May 11th where you claimed that the NIH never funded gain-of-function research in Wuhan?”

FAUCI: “Senator Paul, I have never lied before the Congress, and I do not retract that. that statement.”

It’s worth noting here that Fauci’s diaries obtained by Paul (which the establishment media refuses to report on as they continue to defend the for NIH head) showed him lying on multiple fronts about Covid including what he said to Congress.

Sen. Paul wouldn’t let up.

PAUL: “It’s a dance, and you’re dancing around this because you’re trying to obscure responsibility for 4 million people dying around the world from a pandemic.”

FAUCI (emphasis added): “Senator Paul, you do not know what you are talking about, quite frankly. And I want to say that officially. You do not know what you are talking about… If the point that you are making is that the grant that was funded as a sub-award from EcoHealth to Wuhan created SARS-CoV-2. That’s where you are getting…”

PAUL: “We don’t know. We don’t know if it did come from the lab, but all the evidence is pointing that it came from the lab, and there will be responsibility for those who funded the lab, including yourself.”

FAUCI: “I totally resent the lie that you are now propagating, Senator, because if you look at the viruses that were used in the experiments that were given in the annual reports that were published in the literature, it is molecularly impossible…”

PAUL: “No one’s saying those viruses caused it. No one is alleging that those viruses caused the pandemic. What we’re alleging is that gain-of-function research was going on in that lab, and NIH funded it.”

PAUL: “You can’t get away from it. It meets your definition, and you are obfuscating the truth.”

FAUCI: “I’m not obfuscating the truth.”

Many now contend that Fauci was obfuscating the truth in a way that affected and took the lives of millions and also, now in 2026, it does appear that Rand Paul knew exactly what he was talking about the whole time when it came to Anthony Fauci.

He needs to be prosecuted. Justice demands it.

The ball is now in Donald Trump’s court.

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