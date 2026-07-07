Fauci Said “Case Closed.” Biden Pardoned Him Anyway. July 29th Is Rand Paul’s Answer.

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Fauci looks Rand Paul in the eye and says it plainly. I have not lied before Congress. I have never lied, certainly not before Congress. Case closed, Senator Paul.

Then he tells Paul he is entirely and completely incorrect that NIH has ever funded gain of function research at the Wuhan Institute of Virology.

Paul does not flinch. You take an animal virus and you increase its transmissibility to humans. You’re saying that’s not gain of function?

Fauci says that is correct.

Paul responds. Dr. Fauci provided millions in US taxpayer dollars to fund dangerous gain of function research on bat coronaviruses at the Wuhan Institute of Virology, work which is now widely viewed as the source of the unintentional lab leak that sparked the pandemic.

Fauci’s defense. The paper was judged by qualified staff up and down the chain as not being gain of function.

That was his answer. Qualified people looked at it and said it was fine. Case closed.

Then on his final morning in office Joe Biden pardoned Anthony Fauci.

You do not pardon someone who did nothing wrong. You pardon someone you are afraid will be prosecuted. Biden knew what the classified documents showed. He knew what Tulsi Gabbard was about to release. He signed the paperwork on his way out the door.

But a presidential pardon does not cover congressional testimony. It does not protect against lying under oath to the United States Senate. And on July 29th at 10am Eastern, Rand Paul sits across from Fauci again with five years of declassified evidence that says case is not closed.

Not even close.

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July 29th. 10am Eastern. Five years in the making.

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