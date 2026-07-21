Rand Paul Just Re-Referred Fauci to the DOJ. He Also Knows Fauci Knew in January 2020

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Rand Paul just re-referred Anthony Fauci to the Department of Justice for prosecution. His statement was direct. The evidence is clear. Fauci funded dangerous research, knew the likely origin of COVID as early as January 2020, and spent years lying to Congress and the American people.

That last part is the most damning thing Paul has ever said about Fauci publicly. Not just that he lied about gain of function research. Not just that he steered the CIA away from the lab leak conclusion. But that he knew in January 2020 that the virus did not come from the Wuhan wet market and told the American public the opposite for years anyway.

Here is what Paul told Maria Bartiromo on Fox Business.

The Biden administration stymied the investigation for years and would not hand over documents. The Trump administration has been cooperative and RFK Jr’s team turned over virtually everything. What they now know beyond a reasonable doubt is that Fauci funded gain of function research. The viruses were becoming more lethal, more attachable to human cells, and more infectious.

But it goes further than that.

A scientific commission within the CIA voted six to one that the virus came from the lab. Fauci was somehow able to get that conclusion changed. The virologists he handpicked, who were major recipients of federal dollars, initially said the virus looked manipulated. He convinced them otherwise.

And in January 2020 Fauci was already privately acknowledging the wet market was a spreader event but not the initial event. People were getting sick weeks before the wet market outbreak. He knew. And for years he told the public the opposite.

This was all misdirection. This was a cover-up. And on July 29th Rand Paul subpoenas Fauci to testify under oath with all of that evidence on the table.

15 million people died. There need to be repercussions.

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