Fauci Said “Case Closed” to Rand Paul’s Face. Then Biden Pardoned Him on His Last Day in Office.

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Watch the video above carefully.

Rand Paul sits across from Anthony Fauci in a Senate hearing room and tells him directly that NIH funded dangerous gain of function research on bat coronaviruses at the Wuhan Institute of Virology. Research that is now widely viewed as the source of the pandemic that killed millions of people around the world.

Fauci’s response. I have not lied before Congress. I have never lied, certainly not before Congress. Case closed.

Then he tells Paul he is entirely and completely incorrect.

Rand Paul calls it what it is. You are dancing around this because you are trying to obscure responsibility for four million people dying around the world from a pandemic.

The classified documents Tulsi Gabbard released on her final day as DNI confirmed what Paul had been saying for years. Fauci funded the research. The CIA’s own scientists concluded the virus came from the Wuhan lab. Fauci was briefed on that classified conclusion and steered the agency toward scientists who publicly advocated for natural origin instead. A formal whistleblower complaint alleging Fauci committed perjury before Congress was routed to his own boss rather than an independent investigator.

Case closed. That is what he said.

Then on his final morning in the White House Joe Biden pardoned Anthony Fauci.

You do not pardon someone who did nothing wrong. You pardon someone you are afraid will be prosecuted. Biden knew what was coming. He signed the paperwork on his way out the door and handed Fauci a shield against the accountability Rand Paul had been building toward for five years.

Rand Paul knew. He said so in hearing after hearing while Fauci called him wrong and the media called him dangerous. The documents proved him right. The pardon proved him right in a different way.

Tomorrow is July 4th. 250 years of a nation built on the idea that nobody is above the law. Biden just proved some people still think they are.

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Upgrade your subscription today because the fight Rand Paul started is not over just because Fauci got a pardon.

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