FAUCI 2022: 'I Am Very Happy to Testify... I Have Nothing to Hide'

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The global COVID pandemic of 2020-2023 was one of the greatest tragedies of the 21st century:

Killing millions around the world

Destroyed the lives and businesses of countless Americans

Mentally and emotionally damaged children who were forcibly kept home from school

Banned funerals making it impossible for families to say goodbye to their loved ones

Imposed vaccine mandates on citizens who lost their jobs or worse if they disobeyed

…and this is definitely a short list of the damage wrought.

The many questions about how the virus was developed (A lab in Wuhan, China); how its development was funded (by the U.S.); the risk involved in such a project; after the pandemic exploded, how, exactly, did those responsible scramble to cover it up and lie to the public throughout the entire ordeal.

These questions are applicable to many of the actors involved, but the central figure has always been Dr. Anthony Fauci, who served as the head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) for nearly three decades.

FAUCI 2021: ‘Sen. Paul, You Do Not Know What You Are Talking About’

Fauci has testified before the U.S. Senate a number of times for a number of years with Sen. Rand Paul often being the lead questioner and the most aggressive challenger of Fauci. Fauci, under oath, has categorically and and defiantly denied having anything to do with the creation of COVID-19 or misleading the public during the pandemic, about the virus’s origins or proper safety protocol.

As one of his last acts as president, Joe Biden even issued Fauci a blanket pardon (a questionable auto-pen pardon) for any possible crimes committed.

In the meantime, Sen. Paul has continued to collect a sizable amount of evidence that indicates Fauci has been lying, again, under oath - possibly committing perjury - and had the opportunity to ask these questions once again of Dr. Fauci this week on Wednesday, July 29.

So what did Fauci do?

Fauci Pleads the 5th - 111 Times

He refused to answer a single question. He invoked his constitutional right against self-incrimination.

Anthony Fauci plead the 5th 111 times.

Sen. Paul announced there will be a vote to determine if Fauci’s refusal to answer - pleading the 5th after he was issued a presidential pardon which could supersede that right - makes him in contempt of Congress.

FAUCI 2022: ‘I Am Very Happy to Testify Before Any Congressional Oversight Committee’

Amidst Wednesday’s news, an old video resurfaced.

It was a CNN interview from 2022 in which Fauci said, plainly: “Well if I become a punching bag, I’m a punching bag.”

“But I am very happy to testify before any Congressional Oversight Committee. I have nothing to hide. I have, I can explain and validate everything that I’ve done. So, you know, it’s going to be inconvenient if they actually are out there essentially threatening to make my life miserable. But it’s, I mean, I’m going to do what I need to do. And that is cooperate fully because we have nothing to hide at all.”

Here’s what “I am very happy to testify” and I have “nothing to hide” went like on Wednesday:

PAUL: ‘There Will Be Repercussions to Your Refusal to Testify’

Fauci’s legal team might have asked him to invoke the 5th Amendment, but that doesn’t mean he’s legally protected. As the New York Post reported on Wednesday, “Fauci, in a shocking move, invoked the Fifth Amendment more than 100 times before the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, saying he believed Paul (R-Ky.) was trying to entrap him with the goal of throwing him in jail.”

The Post noted, “The former head of the federal infectious diseases agency is no longer protected by Biden’s autopen-signed pardon, which only excuses potential illegal acts committed by Fauci between Jan. 1, 2014, and Jan. 19, 2025.”

For the record, we are a full two years and six months past Biden’s pardon time limit.

As Sen. Paul said to Fauci at the end of the hearing, “It’s against the law to obstruct an investigation of Congress. There will be repercussions to your refusal to testify.”

What happens to Fauci next, legally, will be up to the courts.

But that he was a blameless individual with “nothing to hide,” as he once boastfully claimed, has been disproven in the most spectacular fashion by his repeated non-answers when confronted with what are probably the important questions of this decade.

Rand Paul is right: History will not be kind to Anthony Fauci.

At a minimum, after Wednesday, his shameful deceit will be his legacy.

And he deserves it.