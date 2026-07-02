The Supreme Court Just Rewrote the 14th Amendment. Rand Paul Says They Got It Wrong.

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The Supreme Court just struck down Trump’s executive order on birthright citizenship. Rand Paul shared the video breaking it down because the ruling matters and the history behind it matters even more.

The 14th Amendment does not say what the Court just said it says. The people who drafted it would never have recognized this reading. Birthright citizenship was not written to be a loophole for anyone who could physically reach American soil before giving birth. It was written for a specific reason in a specific historical moment that the ruling completely ignores.

Here is why the 14th Amendment actually exists.

After the Civil War the Democrat Party had a terrorist arm called the Ku Klux Klan. They lynched black Americans. They lynched white Republicans who stood with them. A third of all lynchings in that era were of white people whose only crime was believing black Americans deserved to be free. The Democrats used poll taxes, absurd literacy tests asking how many windows were in the White House, and outright violence to keep black Americans from exercising the rights the Civil War had supposedly secured.

The slaves had not come here of their own free will. They were taken from their homes. Put on ships. And if they survived they spent their lives as property. That is why the founders wrote life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness instead of life, liberty, and property. They knew property was already being used to describe human beings.

The 14th Amendment was written to fix that specific injustice. It was not written to guarantee citizenship to anyone whose parents crossed the border illegally days before delivery.

Rand Paul has been arguing for constitutional fidelity his entire career. When the Court distorts the text to reach a result the drafters never intended that is not justice. It is politics wearing a robe.

Two days left. 40% off through July 4th because the Constitution deserves to be read honestly on its 250th anniversary year.

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