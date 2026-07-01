RAND PAUL: We’re failing to properly educate our kids about our country, our rights, and our freedoms…

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Americans Can’t Answer Basic Questions About Their Own Country. Rand Paul Knows Exactly Why.

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Jesse Watters went out on the street to ask young Americans some basic questions about the country they are about to celebrate turning 250.

How old is America? One person guessed 58. Another guessed 1920 as the year of independence. Someone said we declared independence from Mozambique, Africa. When asked who led us to victory in the Revolutionary War, answers included General Lee and Hitler. When asked who signed the Declaration of Independence, someone said William Shakespeare. Another said John Wick.

These are not children. These are adults who went through twelve or more years of American public education.

Rand Paul said it plainly. We are failing to properly educate our kids about our country, our rights, and our freedoms.

He is not wrong. The same school system that cannot produce graduates who know what year America declared independence or who signed the document has spent the last decade finding room in the curriculum for gender ideology, critical race theory, and DEI frameworks. Apparently there was time for all of that but not for the basic facts of American founding.

250 years ago this week 56 men signed their names to a document that changed the world and pledged their lives to back it up. One of them was not William Shakespeare. One of them was not John Wick.

George Washington led the Continental Army. King George III was the king they kicked to the curb. The year was 1776. These are not obscure facts. They are the foundation of everything that makes July 4th worth celebrating.

The people in that video are going to vote in 2026 and 2028. Rand Paul has spent his career warning that a citizenry that does not understand its own history and its own rights cannot defend them.

This newsletter covers every fight Paul takes to Washington on behalf of the country those 56 men built.

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