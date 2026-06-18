Rand Paul: Anthony Fauci is the New J. Edgar Hoover

No one in Washington has pursued Dr. Anthony Fauci for his potential criminal involvement in the global coronavirus pandemic.

The creation of the virus. The funding. The cover up. The silence as the pandemic grew.

Paul says he has the evidence that only grows over time and now he just needs cooperation from the Justice Department to seek… justice.

The senator recently released some new information that reveals how deeply Fauci was involved with intelligence agencies.

Which recently led to Paul even comparing for Fauci to longtime FBI Director J. Edgar Hoover.

It definitely wasn’t a compliment.

Hoover ‘Had Secret Files On People, Pressured People, Gave Money, Threatened to Expose People’

During an interview with Newsmax, host Ed Henry asked Paul, “You’ve been dogging about going after Dr. Tony Fauci, and you’ve just released some new documents that suggest he was deeply involved with the intelligence community, the National Security Council there at the Biden White House. What did you learn, and what can we do to hold him accountable?”

“Because we’ve talked about this for so long,” Henry asked. “Can we take action now that you’ve gotten these documents?”

Sen. Paul replied, “You know, the closest thing I can use in comparison would be J Edgar Hoover, who was in charge of the FBI for 70 years, had secret files on people, pressured people, gave money, threatened to expose people.”

“That was J. Edgar Hoover,” Paul said. “And we were so upset by it that we tried to reform it in the 1970s because of what he had done to our country.”

On what would have been Hoover’s 100th birthday in 2024, Matthew Harwood wrote for Reason, “Presidential administrations throughout the 20th century—likely fearing Hoover and his secret files—left him unchecked and either actively supported or tacitly approved of his methods. Presidents from Franklin Delano Roosevelt to Richard Nixon found Hoover’s capabilities useful for their political agendas, thus embedding a culture of surveillance and political manipulation that Hoover masterfully orchestrated.”

Hoover manipulated the system for his own agenda, breaking laws, pressuring and circumventing some of the most powerful people in government. For decades.

Sound familiar?

Paul continued with Newsmax, “Fauci was there for 40 years. He was paid more than the president. He abused his office. He had his tentacles into the community. And he basically changed the narrative.”

“The narrative that he didn’t want out was that he had funded gain-of-function research and that this dangerous research led to a pandemic that killed 15 million people,” Paul said. “He didn’t want out.”

Fauci was fine with what he was doing. Until things began to unravel.

So the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) started making up his own reality - one in which he conviently wasn’t guilty of anything.

‘He Changed the Truth’

The Kentucky senator explained, “And so what he did is he changed the truth. He obscured and covered his tracks, and he got scientists to say, oh, no, this came from the wet market when the science was already known. We have e-mails from him in January of 2020 admitting that it didn’t come from the market, there were lineages of this separate and before the market, and that the marketplace with the unusual animals they eat was an amplifier event. It wasn’t the origin of it.”

“He knew this early on and yet promoted a different narrative,” Paul noted.

In another interview with Real America’s Voice, Paul elaborated further.

Host John Solomon said to Sen. Paul, “I looked at that timeline and you start to understand the master manipulation of Dr. Fauci. He makes all these friends in the intelligence community so that the day when his own experiment blows up in the Wuhan lab, he’s got the ability to bamboozle them.”

“Is that what we think was probably going on in early 2020?” Solomon asked. “He was calling on old relationships so he could mislead the intelligence community about what he really was doing?”

Paul basically affirmed this.

“One of the most incredible timelines, I think, is January 26th or 27th, 2020,” Paul observed. “He’s getting phone calls all day long, but he’s still exchanging phone calls and emails at three in the morning. One of the last ones at three in the morning is to Bob Kadlec, who I didn’t know at the time what his job was, but he was in charge of the committee that oversaw dangerous research. Fauci’s sending him a note at three in the morning.”

Dr. Robert Kadlec worked with Fauci at the time the pandemic was emerging, was part of the government’s response to COVID-19 and helped him discredit the lab leak theory.

Kadlec would later testify before the House. He told Sky News in 2023 that he would lay awake at night “agonizing” over his actions and those of others involved in the cover up.

Paul said, “You must have trouble sleeping if you’re sending something at three. Something must be bothering you if at three in the morning you’re sending him an email that says, oh, just wanted you to see this.”

Paul has so much evidence against Fauci on the corruption, crimes, cover ups and more than it would be one of the greatest injustices of this century if Anthony Fauci isn’t prosecuted, given the gravity of how the coronavirus pandemic changed America and the world.

But so far, Fauci has been a free man. He’s played the system and bent the rules for his own benefit as much - and probably more - than most federal government actors.

The tentacles of Anthony Fauci’s power and his alleged crimes sprawl far and wide.

And run through the intelligence community.

J. Edgar Hoover would have been proud.