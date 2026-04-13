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America First means fixing our own problems before funding foreign wars. If this administration sends money or arms to Ukraine or gets dragged into regime change in Venezuela, it’s not America First. It’s America Last. Congress must approve any act of war.

A quarter-billion here, an endless billion there—-suddenly ‘America First’ is beginning to sound a great deal like ‘Everyone Else First.’ “

Think about it. We voted for the candidate who vowed to stop the never-ending wars, to end the blank checks to foreign governments, and to cease nation-building using taxpayer dollars.

There are strikes going on off the coast of Venezuela. There is much speculation regarding regime change. Billions continue to flow to Ukraine. And the same movement that was cheering on “America First” is starting to feel betrayed.

In his recent interview, Sen. Rand Paul didn’t mince words. He stated that if the administration continues to send arms or large sums of money to Ukraine, or becomes more involved in Venezuelan affairs, the backlash within the MAGA base will be far worse than the controversy surrounding the Epstein files.

He’s correct.

A big chunk of Trump’s voters didn’t sign up for Iraq 2.0 or Libya 2.0 in different zip codes. They signed up to stop the hemorrhaging — at home first. Stop the hemorrhage — fix the border. Reduce the waste. Send the money back to the American streets, American schools, American families drowning in debt and inflation.

Paul stated it clearly. He travels Kentucky. He hears it straight. When he asks voters if they would prefer to receive aid to eastern Kentucky or another payment overseas, the response is always overwhelmingly in favor of aid to eastern Kentucky.

However, here we are.

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