CISA Has No Business Policing Constitutionally Protected Free Speech

I’m open to reauthorizing CISA, but only with clear guardrails to protect the First Amendment.
The agency has no business policing political or constitutionally protected speech.
Free speech is not negotiable, and preserving it should be a bipartisan priority.
Grateful to Sec_Noem for changing the policy and scaling back CISA, but these changes need to be made permanent.
This Substack is reader-supported. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Share this post