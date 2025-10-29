Illegals Are Voting In Blue States

Get 35% off for 1 year

Rand Paul nailed it in an interview on the Clay Travis and Buck Sexton Show: Illegal aliens vote in our elections, especially in Blue States like California.

The conversation was focused on the Schumer Government Shutdown and the Left’s demand that illegal aliens be provided with healthcare on the taxpayers’ dime.

Leftists are all over the airwaves claiming that conservatives are liars when they claim that illegal aliens get government health care. After all, it’s illegal, right?

So what? Leftists don’t follow the laws that don’t suit their purpose—seizing power by whatever means possible.

To illustrate the point, Sen. Paul pointed out that illegals have and do vote in U.S. elections, even though it is against the law.

Paul makes a larger point without saying it: the Left caters to illegals in the hopes that the illegals will return the favor in the voting booth.

What other reason would explain why the Biden administration opened the borders wide to allow 14 million illegal aliens to stream into the country by 2023?

It’s not just another conspiracy theory by unhinged white supremacist Nazi fascists.

It is a fact.

A Real Threat To Democracy

Allowing illegal aliens to vote in American elections is a very real threat to our country.

You’d never know it if you’re tuned-in to mainstream media. It’s a crime that goes underreported because the Left wants it that way.

Mainstream media has and continues to be the propaganda arm of the Left. They report what they are told to report.

It’s nothing new.

In 2022, the Immigration Reform Law Institute (IRLI) reported:

Noncitizen voting has become a priority agenda item for the anti-borders Left, right up there with blocking wall construction, advocating sanctuary laws, and counting noncitizens in the U.S. census. The motivation should be obvious by now. A large pool of noncitizens, most of whom have no understanding of America’s founding principles, can be easily swayed to vote a certain way in critical races. At that point, the floodgates can be opened for a slew of radical laws that most Americans would not support. Federal law prohibits noncitizens from voting in federal elections, but there is no such restriction for state or local elections. The activists have sought to exploit this gap as a first step to normalize noncitizen voting.

And there you have it. Plain and simple in black and white. The Left plans on using illegal aliens to change laws at the grassroots level.

The IRLI pointed out that deep-blue states such as Vermont, California, and Maryland allow illegal aliens to vote in local elections.

The New York City Council went so far as to pass a law giving “alien residents” the right to vote in city elections. A state court later struck the law down.

The Left never sleeps. It searches out chinks in the law and exploits them like termites gnawing away at the foundations of a house.

In this case, the house is the United States of America.

Don’t Let The Numbers Fool You

The Biden administration willfully broke federal laws on immigration daily. What would stop them from breaking laws prohibiting aliens from voting?

According to The Heritage Foundation, the Biden era “catch and release” program violated “8 USC 1225’s requirement of mandatory detention for illegal aliens.”

“Its ‘mass parole’ program for Cubans, Haitians, Nicaraguans and Venezuelans violates 8 CFR § 212.5’s requirement of parole being used only on a case-by-case basis.”

“Its deportation protocols focusing only on arresting illegal aliens deemed to pose a threat to public safety or national security, or who recently crossed over the border illegally violates 8 USC 1227’s deportable alien’s criteria.”

Anyone who has eyes to see can see it: The Biden administration encouraged illegals to come into the country by droves.

They didn’t give a hoot about laws–federal or otherwise.

None of it would make sense unless the Leftists were willing to ignore laws prohibiting illegal aliens from voting as well.

There’s no other plausible reason to allow a flood of illegal immigrants into the country. The illegals are of no use to the Left unless they vote.

When they do vote—and they do—the Left is banking on them to vote for them. Why else give the free healthcare, free housing, free food, and all the rest?

Numbers don’t lie.

According to The Heritage Foundation, in Virginia, “more than 11,000 aliens were initially listed on the state’s voter roll within the past decade.”

“In New Jersey, at least 616 known aliens ended up in the state’s voter registration system just a few years ago.”

“Since 2021, nearly 200 aliens were initially on voter rolls in Arizona.”

Yes, the numbers are relatively small compared with the general population. Don’t let that fool you. The numbers reveal the Left’s game plan.

For one thing, “alien voting is not limited to one individual state or region. For another, alien voting has spanned years and is not limited to one election cycle.”

Illegal aliens voting can change the outcome of close elections, especially in local races where turnouts may be just a couple of thousand votes.

“Given the lack of verification of citizenship of those registering to vote, the problem is no doubt worse than these numbers would indicate, since election officials seem to find out about aliens on the voter rolls almost by accident.”

Who knows how many they’d find if they actually looked?

Something’s rotten in America: It’s called The Left.

Just The Facts

The next time you hear a Lefty calling the Republicans liars, there’s a good chance they’re the ones who are spewing the lies.

It’s called gaslighting, and it’s the Left’s weapon of choice.

When Leftists claim they are not seeking to fund healthcare for illegals with the government shutdown, they’re lying.

Here are the facts:

FACT: Democrats’ proposal would result in nearly $200 billion spent on healthcare for illegal immigrants and other non-citizens over the next decade — enough to fund the entire Children’s Health Insurance Program.

FACT: Democrats’ proposal would once again allow those improperly granted asylum and parole under Biden’s open borders scheme to receive Medicaid.

FACT: Democrats’ proposal would require Medicaid to pay more for emergency care provided to illegal aliens than it does for American patients who are disabled, elderly, or children.

FACT: Democrats’ proposal would allow California to continue exploiting a loophole to fund Medicaid for illegal aliens.

FACT: Democrats’ proposal would reinstate a special Obamacare subsidy for non-citizens—for which low-income American citizens are not eligible.

FACT: Democrats’ proposal would repeal a generational $50 billion investment in rural healthcare.

FACT: Democrats’ proposal would take Health Savings Accounts away from ten million American citizens.

The fact is that the Democrats don’t care about law and order. They don’t care about American citizens.

They only care about power. They are consumed by it. They will do anything to get it.

Thank goodness they’ll have to go through patriots like Rand Paul to achieve their goals.

Stand strong, Rand Paul. America is counting on men like you to stop the Left.

