Ex-CIA Director John Brennan Is The Real Villain

Get 60% off for 1 year

LIMITED TIME DEAL: 60% OFF FOR CHRISTMAS

It would make a good slug for a screenplay:

A CIA director works with a sitting president to undermine his opponent and help steal an election. When the opposition returns four years later and wins the presidency, heads must roll.

Welcome to the show.

This screenplay could have been written by Sen. Rand Paul, who saw Brennan as a villain years earlier.

Paul was the only Senator who strongly opposed Brennan’s confirmation as Obama’s CIA Director in 2013.

“When I filibustered his nomination for nearly 13 hrs,” Paul posted on X, “I never imagined the degree of his deceit. I am proud to have been the only U.S. senator to have voted no.”

Paul used the filibuster when you had to pay a price: he talked for 13 hrs in the Senate.

That’s how bad he wanted to stop Brennan, who voted for Gus Hall for president in 1976. Hall was a member of the Communist Party.

The question becomes: How on earth did Brennan get confirmed as CIA director? Who would vote for a Communist sympathizer to head one of the world’s most powerful spy agencies?

After all, once a Communist, always a Communist.

Sen. Paul Vindicated

Chairman of the House Judiciary Committee Jim Jordan doesn’t like Communists or other ne’er-do-wells who seek to subvert the Constitution.

In late October, Jordan referred John Brennan to the Department of Justice for criminal prosecution.

Brennan is accused of knowingly making false statements during an interview before the Committee in 2023.

According to a press release from the Committee, “While testifying, Brennan made numerous willfully and intentionally false statements of material fact that were contradicted by the record established by the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence (HPSCI) and the CIA.”



Denying that the CIA relied on the discredited Steele dossier in drafting the post-2016 election Intelligence Community Assessment is a bold-faced lie.

Brennan’s claim that the CIA was not “involved at all” with the Steele dossier should land him behind bars.

The fact that Brennan said the CIA opposed including the Steele dossier in the Intelligence Community Assessment should tack on some more years to his sentence.

According to the press release, newly declassified documents show that:

A CIA officer drafted the annex containing a summary of the dossier;

Brennan made the ultimate decision, along with then-FBI Director James Comey, to include information from the dossier in the ICA; and

Brennan overruled senior CIA officers who objected to the inclusion of the dossier material.

Open and shut. Brennan lied to Congress.

Federal criminal law holds that a person who makes any false material declaration “shall be fined under this title or imprisoned not more than five years, or both.”

How many times did Brennan lie to Congress? That’s up to the court system to find out. It could add up to quite a bit of jail time for Comrade Brennan.

How could Brennan be so stupid?

Sen. Paul knew over a decade ago that anyone who would vote for a Communist for President of the United States had to be stupid.

Paul has a knack for seeing what, in retrospect, appears obvious. If it was so obvious, why didn’t more people see it then?

Rand Paul should run for president. We could use a common-sense seer behind the desk in the Oval Office when Trump’s term is over.

Group Think Stupid

Brennan isn’t the only one in hot water over an attempted coup via the Russian Collusion Hoax.

Along with Brennan, “ex-Director of National Intelligence James Clapper and former FBI officials Peter Strzok and Lisa Page were among more than two dozen people subpoenaed” as part of a DOJ investigation into the infamous 2016 Russian Collusion Hoax.

Thirty federal grand jury subpoenas related to the “Russiagate” investigation were issued, according to the New York Post.

According to The Post’s star reporter, Miranda Devine, it is a “WORST NIGHTMARE” scenario for the perpetrators of the conspiracy to take down Trump.

How could the conspirators go so wrong? According to Divine, it was because they never considered the fact that Trump could become president again.

They thought he’d be broke, in jail, or so demonized that he’d be forever politically ruined.

Put another way, they’d never thought he’d rise from the ashes like an avenging Phoenix.

And that’s just what he did.

Imagine if Rand Paul had succeeded in blocking Brennan’s nomination over a decade ago. The Russian Collusion Hoax may never have made it out of the gates. Without CIA approval, the coup conspiracy might have been dead in the water.

A man with that kind of foresight would make an excellent president. He’s a staunch Constitutionalist who works to protect individuals from an increasingly weaponized government.

Get 60% off for 1 year