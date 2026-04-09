RAND PAUL: Both Parties REFUSE to Face Fiscal Reality

Both parties refuse to face fiscal reality. Democrats want $3 trillion more debt. Republicans want $2 trillion. I won’t back either. With $37 trillion in debt and $1 trillion a year in interest, this path is unsustainable.

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Shutting down the government is Washington’s new favorite game. Politicians are picking their jersey colors (Republicans vs. Democrats).

There is one politician that doesn’t play games. Rand Paul was one of only two Republicans that voted with the Democrats to block the last funding bill. He didn’t mince words. He said the Republican plan and the Democratic plan were both equally bad for the country.

The Republican plan adds $2 Trillion to the National Debt. The Democratic plan adds a staggering $3 Trillion to the National Debt. So, according to Rand Paul, there wasn’t much of a difference between the two plans.

The U.S. sits at $37 Trillion in Total Debt. Interest on that debt alone is $1 Trillion each year. That is a tremendous amount of money that is taken out of the economy each year simply to pay off the interest on yesterday’s wasteful spending. However, instead of trying to reduce spending, both parties continue to argue that the best course of action is to continue to increase spending.

Both parties pretend to want to solve the problem by increasing spending. This is a sad bipartisan reality that voters rarely hear articulated this clearly. The compromise that usually comes about is the same toxic formula: Republicans fight to save huge increases in the military and Democrats fight to preserve and grow welfare programs. The deficit grows. The debt ceiling is raised again. The American taxpayer continues to suffer.

However, what they’re not telling you about the current round of trillion dollar theater -- and what paid subscribers receive the detailed breakdown on: the specific budget gimmicks and sacred cows that prevent real reform in Washington. The patterns are worse than most believe.

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