Rand Paul Slams Federal Reserve and Terrible Government Overspending

COMPLIMENTARY GUIDE

The US national debt is rapidly approaching $40 trillion, yet Rand Paul is one of the few politicians who has continued to sound the alarm.

This rapid ascent is a betrayal of the American population and a credibility blow to the integrity of the US dollar.

The Federal Reserve has been sending money to foreign banks. We haven’t performed an audit of the gold reserves at Fort Knox since the 1970s. Our government continues to inflate our debt to fund foreign conflicts. The Pentagon still hasn’t had to be subject to an audit.



How much more madness will Americans tolerate?

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The federal government appears dead set on destroying the integrity of the US economy, and so far, the efforts of patriots like Rand Paul have been shot down by the uniparty.

Amid these insane policies, many investors and foreign governments have begun to recognize the value of one of the world’s most valuable and historically resilient commodities. Gold is the real measure of value, and our decision to abandon the gold standard has been one of the main drivers of the demise of the US dollar.

Owning gold is one of the clear-cut ways to protect yourself from the policy madness of the Federal Reserve.

Rand Paul on Fort Knox

Rand Paul has easily been one of the country’s fiercest advocates for taking on the Federal Reserve, slashing government debt, and helping to save the integrity of the US dollar.

One of the latest targets of skepticism from Paul and other libertarians is Fort Knox.

In a 2025 interview, Rand Paul discussed how we should perform an audit of the gold at Fort Knox.

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This situation raises many questions!

Why is it contrarian to audit Fort Knox? Why does it seem that the Fed and Pentagon are immune from any form of audits or scrutiny from the public?

Rand Paul’s heavy criticism of this lack of oversight is exactly what our country needs now. These reserves have not been audited since 1974, and the Federal Reserve has been engaged in wasteful and corrupt practices over the past few decades.

Patriots like Paul and Musk have proven that our government is full of corruption and deception. The American public is entitled to the truth. No section of our government should be immune to audits and full transparency.

The Dying Dollar

The US dollar has been on a nosedive ever since we abandoned the gold standard in the 1930s. The integrity of the U.S. economy is hanging on by a thread now, and the Fed has been determined to make things worse each passing year.

We are beginning to see even more weakness in the US dollar, most notably in 2025, and Morgan Stanley projects similar weakness in 2026.

The US dollar is slowly losing its value, and this became more transparent in 2025. Morgan Stanley recently noted that the US dollar declined by more than 11% during the first half of the year, representing the largest decline in 50 years.



In its current state, the federal government has destroyed the credibility of the US dollar and seems to hold the false belief that it can abuse its reserve status and continue down this path forever.



As Edward Rutherford noted, this pattern of decline is common among all empires.

“​​All empires become arrogant. It is their nature. All empires fall, eventually.”

The Fed seems intent on speeding this process up.

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Anyone who has watched the performance of the U.S. dollar following the Great Depression knows that this is part of a long-term trend to erode the value of the dollar and silently steal from the American middle class.

Without any reaction, the average consumer stands to suffer. It is only through investing in stocks, precious metals, or other assets that one can prevent the Federal Reserve from this silent theft.

Our country’s perpetual warmongering, coupled with its abandoning the gold standard, has debased our global standing and made the world begin to question the power of the US dollar. We saw this particularly in 2025, when international equities outperformed the S&P 500, the U.S. declined, and precious metals rallied.

Rand Paul on the Fed and National Debt Crisis

Is there still time to correct our approach after decades of madness?



Fortunately, we have a small handful of politicians who still see it fit to hold our government and the Federal Reserve accountable. Every step we take to cut wasteful spending and reduce military spending is a positive step for the integrity of the US dollar.

Rand Paul has slammed our recent war-driven debt accumulation and failure to implement all of the promised DOGE reforms.

Sadly, DOGE just ended up being political theatre, and our national debt has continued to soar!

Our future is bleak if we continue down the path of unconstitutional wars, debt accumulation, and endless money printing.

Ordinary Americans stand to suffer while our federal government continues down its path of wasteful spending. The collusion of the Federal Reserve and our government has created a situation where foreign spending trumps the preservation of domestic economic success.



Rand Paul has revealed that the Federal Reserve has been sending money to foreign banks simply so they can hold U.S. dollars in their reserves.

The Federal Reserve has already transferred over half a trillion dollars to major foreign and domestic banks. Meanwhile, the middle class is being crushed by inflation and taxes amid wasteful government spending.

Paul’s heroic efforts to crush the Federal Reserve are one of our last chances to reclaim the integrity of our Central Banking and restore the strength of our economy.

“No institution holds more power over the future of the American economy and the value of our savings than the Federal Reserve.”

This is the largest issue in American politics, yet it has been swept under the rug as the uniparty focuses on wasteful spending and irrelevant social issues.



The debt clock is ticking, and we are slowly beginning to run out of time to reclaim economic hegemony.

The Appeal of Gold in this Environment

Career politicians are only interested in preserving their power, and we have seen numerous cases of how they are willing to sell out, ignore key issues, and stand by idly while our economy is slowly crushed.



In this environment, personal agency is the only solution to protect yourself from the careless actions of the government and the Federal Reserve.



Our national debt has nearly quadrupled while politicians sit by and do nothing.



Both investors and Central Bankers have begun taking note of the madness of the Federal Reserve and have been choosing to increasingly invest in gold.



The price of gold has nearly tripled since the beginning of COVID, providing investors with a hedge against the madness of the Federal Reserve.



Companies like Augusta Precious Metals have been helping thousands of Americans access physical gold in their IRAs, protecting them from inflation and other shocks in the market. Owning physical gold is a must in this environment, and an excellent insurance policy against inflation.

Owning physical gold is one of several ways you can protect your wealth as the Federal Reserve continues on its destructive path.

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COMPLIMENTARY GUIDE