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Top Democrat Endorses Child Mutilation While Invoking Christianity

Mar 19, 2026
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While America is (and always will be) a Christian nation, dark and shadowy forces keep trying to weaponize that against us.

Their number one tactic is abusing the faith and using it to justify sin that Christ would never endorse. We’ve seen it time and time again.

Democrats do this when it comes to immigration. They claim it’s “ungodly” to deport illegal aliens. Democrats also try to weaponize Christianity to support reckless economic policies.

They say it’s Christ-like to support “free” handouts that will only run up the national debt and devalue the US dollar.

It’s despicable…but whenever we think Democrats can’t get any worse, they ALWAYS find a new low. That’s exactly what happened when a Kentucky leftist invoked Christianity to justify child mutilation.

Thankfully, GOP Sen. Rand Paul, a true Christian, did not let this stand!

Even Satan Was Able to Quote Scripture

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