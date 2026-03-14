13 STUDIES DON’T LIE – VACCINATED KIDS ARE SICKER AND BIG PHARMA’S BEEN HIDING IT ALL ALONG

It’s an anger that cannot be described.

You give your newborn to the doctor to trust the system that keeps saying “safe and effective” at every turn. They inject them once, twice, heck, dozens of times before kindergarten. Then they bring home the asthma inhaler at age three. The ADHD diagnosis at five. The endless allergies, the seizures, the developmental delays that take your kid’s future away from you before your very eyes. And now, we have proof — cold, hard, peer-reviewed proof — that this wasn’t just bad luck. This was the shots.

Rob Schneider brought the hammer down on X the other day and pointed directly at the data that everyone is too afraid to address. Epidemiologist Nicolas Hulscher laid it out clearly — each and every one of the 13 studies that compared vaccinated children to unvaccinated children found the exact same thing.

Vaccinated children were always sicker:

Always higher rates of death.

Always higher rates of Autism.

Always higher rates of Cancer.

Always higher rates of autoimmune diseases.

Always higher rates of diabetes.

Always higher rates of ADHD.

Always higher rates of tics.

Always higher rates of asthma.

Always higher rates of motor problems.

Always higher rates of speech disorders.

Always higher rates of mental health disasters.

Always higher rates of neurodevelopmental mayhem.

Always higher rates of developmental delays.

Always higher rates of allergies that turn mealtime into a battle field.

Always higher rates of seizures. Always higher rates of food allergies.

Always higher rates of brain dysfunction.

Always higher rates of behavioral issues.

Always higher rates of learning disabilities.

Always higher rates of intellectual disabilities.

Always higher rates of chronic infections that never end.

Always higher rates of neurological disorders that take the spark away from kids.

Well, you get the point…

All 13 studies were done independently. All were done in different countries. All were done using different methods. But the devastating patterns of both the vaccinations and the number of children developing chronic illnesses were the same. While unvaccinated children are not only healthier — but are thriving — while their jabbed peers are fighting chronic illness after chronic illness. One huge re-analysis of the Henry Ford Health birth cohort — the largest of its kind — dug deeper and found that vaccinated children developed chronic conditions at a rate that should make every parent go to the local health department and demand answers. At age ten, 57% of vaccinated children developed at least one lifelong disorder. Only 17% of the unvaccinated children developed at least one lifelong disorder. Cancer was 54% higher in vaccinated children. Autism-spectrum outcomes exploded by over 500%.

How did we get to this point?

And then there’s the type of corruption that keeps you wondering just how far down this rabbit hole goes. In order to see the full scope of how the elites created a dependent, chronically ill generation and why they have worked so hard to suppress this information for decades and what the real motivations behind suppressing this information are; becoming a paid subscriber gives you access to every explosive investigation this outlet has ever done regarding government overreach, the capture of pharmaceuticals, and the war on American families.